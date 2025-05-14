Prospect Preview: Breaking Down the #4-#10 Ranked Players for the 2025 QMJHL Draft

May 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are preparing for a pivotal moment in their rebuild as the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft rolls into the Videotron Centre in Quebec City from June 6-7.

With the 7th overall selection, their highest since drafting Lukas Cormier 4th overall in 2018, the Islanders are in prime position to add a cornerstone prospect.

The 2025 draft class is deep and diverse, especially inside the top 10, where high-end talent spans every position. With QMJHL Central Scouting providing valuable insight, here's a preview of prospects ranked in the #4-#10 range who could be in play when Charlottetown steps up to the podium:

#4 - Thomas Charbonneau (D)

- Team: Shattuck St. Mary's

- Hometown: Laval, QC

- Height/Weight: 6'01", 161 lbs

- DOB: 2009-06-10

- Shoots: Left

- Stats: 61 GP - 11 G - 39 A - 50 PTS

Thomas is a left-handed defenseman who can play both on the left and right side, which is a testament to the quality of his feel for the game and his skating in general. He is a very mature player in all three zones, constantly gathering information to locate teammates and opponents on the ice. Calm and patient, he has a very good stick and is very difficult to skate around.

Although he still has some muscle mass to build up, he wins the vast majority of his one-on-one battles. His coach uses him in all situations - whether on the power play, shorthanded, at the start or end of periods. He handles the puck very well and has a crisp and precise first pass. He doesn't hesitate to support the attack when the situation calls for it, all while making sure to protect his own zone. His presence on the ice, his efficiency and his consistency make him a reassuring player for both his coaches and teammates. He has all the qualities needed to become a top-tier player at the next level.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

#5 - Zack Arsenault (F)

- Team: Séminaire St-François

- Hometown: Quebec City, QC

- Height/Weight: 5'11", 168 lbs

- DOB: 2009-04-05

- Shoots: Right

- Stats: 23 GP - 24 G - 16 A - 40 PTS

Zack Arsenault is a right-hander who has one of the best shots at the U18 AAA level this season. He stands out for his constant involvement in the offensive zone, in addition to always getting open and finding shooting lanes. Zack's ability to score in a variety of ways makes him extremely dangerous in all circumstances. He also has very good hands, which enable him to get out of battles with defenders.

Despite an injury during the season, he still finished with 24 goals in 23 games. His impressive 1.74 points per game average was the best in the LHM18AAAQ this season for a player born in 2009.

Frédéric Lévesque, CSR Scout

#6 - Benjamin Veitch (F)

- Team: St. Andrew's College / York-Simcoe Express

- Hometown: St. John's, NL

- Height/Weight: 6'02", 196 lbs

- DOB: 2009-10-11

- Shoots: Left

- Stats: 48 GP - 43 G - 40 A - 83 PTS

Benjamin is both a dynamic and physical player. At just over 6' tall and 191lbs, he does a great job of using his size and strength to play heavy, with and without the puck. He will take on defenders and create plays using his high level of skill to be an offensive threat, while also playing a physical, high-compete style that players hate to play against.

Ben has a hard shot with a nice release and is very opportunistic when given time and space. He also sees the ice well and can play with speed once he gets moving. He has many of the tools needed to become an impactful player in the QMJHL but needs to continue becoming a more powerful skater and stronger physically.

Marcus Power, Newfoundland and Labrador CSR Scout

#7 - Louis-Étienne Halley (F)

- Team: Saint-Eustache

- Hometown: Mille-Isles, QC

- Height/Weight: 6'03", 183 lbs

- DOB: 2009-01-15

- Shoots: Right

- Stats: 41 GP - 19 G - 21 A - 40 PTS

Louis-Étienne is a giant-sized player who combines strength with good reading of the play. Known for his quick shot and puck protection skills, he stands out offensively. His grit and work ethic allow him to disrupt opponents, making him a difficult player to play against. He is physically mature for a power forward of his age, although this area is still in development.

The young man possesses most of the attributes needed to evolve at the next levels. He has improved his skills on skates in recent months but will need to be more consistent and intense along the boards to optimize his physical attributes.

Jérémie Bergeron, CSR Scout

#8 - Phenwick MacLean (F)

- Team: Steele Subaru U18

- Hometown: Bedford, NS

- Height/Weight: 6'0", 161 lbs

- DOB: 2009-03-12

- Shoots: Left

- Stats: 35 GP - 23 G - 25 A - 48 PTS

Phenwick MacLean is an elite talent and the top prospect out of Nova Scotia this year. He combines a high hockey IQ and offensive ability with his great work ethic. He is a player that loves to score goals and has an elite shot and release, which was evident in his ability to score from anywhere whenever the puck was on his stick this season. A good passer as well, MacLean doesn't shy away from the physical nature of the game.

He competes well and is hard on pucks, he doesn't give up on plays, and he's always willing to work to get the puck back. A player who elevates his play in big moments, MacLean is seemingly able to keep his composure and never lets the moment get too big. He has all of the tools to be a top offensive player at the next level.

Taylor P. Burke, Nova Scotia CSR Scout

#9 - Nolan Héroux (F)

- Team: Saint-Eustache

- Hometown: Montreal, QC

- DOB: 2009-03-31

- Height/Weight: 5'09", 152 lbs

- Shoots: Left

- Stats: 41 GP - 21 G - 29 A - 50 PTS

Explosive, fast and hungry are three words that accurately describe Nolann Héroux. Blessed with an exceptional skating stride, it's with the pedal to the metal that he takes every shift. Known for his consistency and work ethic, this skillful forward is definitely a spark plug for his team. His effective decision-making with the puck, his quick shot release and his explosive ability to pounce on loose pucks create scoring chances every game. Despite his average size at 5'9" and 152 pounds, there's no doubt that Héroux's grit makes up for where greatness cannot be measured: in his strength of character. With 21 goals and 29 assists in 41 games this season, he knows how to find the back of the net as well as he does his teammates.

Jérémie Bergeron, CSR Scout

#10 - James Scantlebury (F) ~ Committed to USHL team Chicago Steele

- Team: Bishop's Kearney (USA)

- Hometown: Montreal, QC

- Height/Weight: 5'9", 165 lbs

- DOB: 2009-01-15

- Shoots: Left

- Stats: 64 GP - 36 G - 70 A - 106 PTS

A native of Montreal's South Shore, James has now been playing in the United States for the past two years. After terrorizing opposing teams by racking up no less than 130 points last season at the 14U level, including 64 goals in just 55 games, he is now playing at the 16U level. Even though he's the youngest, he's still his team's top scorer.

A left-handed center who sometimes plays on the wing, as well as on the point on the power play, James possesses undeniable offensive flair and a very good wrist shot. A powerful skater, he is very solid on his feet and is difficult to counter when he reaches his top speed. He's patient and confident with the puck and has good vision, which helps him make sound decisions. To become a more complete and versatile player, he still needs to work on his starts and explosion on skates, in addition to constantly keeping his feet moving.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

What This Means for the Islanders

Holding the 7th overall pick gives Charlottetown a front-row seat to a deep top 10 class. Whether they're targeting a high-end defenseman like Charbonneau or L'Italien, or eyeing a goal-scorer like Halley or Veitch, the Islanders are poised to add a difference-maker to their organization.

With 11 total picks, the Islanders have the capital to be flexible and aggressive come draft weekend. It's a crucial two days for the future of the franchise.

The 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft kicks off June 6 in Quebec City.

Stay tuned for more draft coverage and a full breakdown of potential Islanders picks closer to the big weekend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.