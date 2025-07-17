Charlottetown's Own Andrew Spider MacNeill to Join Team Canada at 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

July 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are thrilled to congratulate our longtime equipment manager, Andrew "Spider" MacNeill, on being named Equipment Manager for the Canadian National Men's Under-18 Team at the upcoming 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Taking place in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia.

Born and raised here on Prince Edward Island, Spider has been a cornerstone of the Charlottetown hockey community for over two decades.

He joined the organization back in 2003-04 - when the team was still the PEI Rocket - and has since become a fan favourite, a player favourite, and a staff favourite. Thanks to his tireless work ethic, infectious personality, and unmatched dedication to the team.

Spider embodies everything junior hockey stands for: hard work, pride in your community, and love for the game. His impact on the Islanders over more than 20 seasons has been immeasurable - from keeping the locker room running seamlessly to bringing energy and heart to everyone around him.

This won't be Spider's first time donning the maple leaf. n 2023/24, he made his debut with Hockey Canada as part of the 2023-24 U17 program. Last season, he served as Equipment Manager for Team Canada White at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, where he helped the team bring home gold.

Now, he'll take the next step on the international stage, travelling to Europe this August with Canada's top under-18 players to compete for gold against the world's best at the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

On behalf of the entire Islanders family, congratulations Spider! Good luck in Brno and Trenčín!







