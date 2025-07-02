Islanders Land Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Ivan Ryabkin in 1st Round of CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders made a major splash in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, selecting Russian forward Ivan Ryabkin with the 21st overall pick.

A native of Balakovo, Russia, Ryabkin is a dynamic 5'11", 209-pound forward. Just 18 years old, the highly touted winger has already compiled an impressive resume-and is widely regarded as a top prospect in Europe.

Ryabkin spent last season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, where he helped the team earn a Clark Cup championship. In just 27 regular season games, he tallied 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points, followed by a dominant playoff performance with 16 points (7G, 9A) in 14 games.

Notably, Ryabkin was selected 62nd overall in the 2nd round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, making him the highest-drafted NHL prospect currently on the Islanders roster.

We are very excited to add an elite talent to our lineup," said General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton. "Ivan is a dynamic player who our fans will enjoy watching next year."

Before his USHL stint, Ryabkin made waves in his home country, recording 58 points in 44 games in the MHL as a 16-year-old-breaking a record previously held by Matvei Michkov. His performance earned him MHL Rookie of the Year honours and vaulted him up draft boards around the hockey world. At the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings, he was listed #3 among European skaters, while Bob McKenzie had him at #19 on his draft board.

The Islanders are no strangers to Russian talent. Last year, the team selected Nikita Voyaga in the 2nd round of the CHL Import Draft. Voyaga went on to have a standout rookie season and is expected to play a bigger role on the Islanders' blue-line this year.

With their 2nd round pick of the draft, the Islanders selected Slovakian forward Juraj Jonas Darco with the 82nd overall pick. The 17-year-old, born May 28, 2008, is a 6'0", 185-pound winger who plays with energy and skill.

Last season with HK Dukla Trenčín U20 in Slovakia's top junior league, Darco notched 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in just 28 games played.

With an already deep and competitive roster, the Islanders' 2025-26 season just got even more exciting. Stay tuned for training camp news and more updates.







