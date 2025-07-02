46 QMJHL Players Invited to NHL Camps

The QMJHL saw 19 of its players drafted by NHL teams last weekend in Los Angeles, its highest total since 2021. And since then, 27 other prospects have been invited to NHL camps (development, rookie and main camps).

Important note: this total of 46 representatives excludes players drafted or signed before the 2025 NHL Entry Draft (e.g., Spencer Gill, 2nd round pick of the Flyers in 2024).

Development camps are currently underway, while rookie camps and main training camps will take place in September.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, which saw Justin Carbonneau drafted 19th overall by the St. Louis Blues on Friday, leads the QMJHL with four invitations. Maël Lavigne (Océanic last season) was invited to the Calgary Flames' main camp, Vincent Collard (Wildcats last season) to the Detroit Red Wings' rookie camp and main camp, Alexandre Carbonneau to the Philadelphia Flyers' development camp and Vincent Desjardins to the Colorado Avalanche's development camp.

The Avalanche - whose scout in Quebec is Jérôme Mésonéro - is the NHL team that has sent out the most invitations to QMJHL players. In addition to Desjardins, Drew Allison (Baie-Comeau), Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton), Mathis Langevin (Rimouski) and Nate Tivey (Saint John) are all in Denver for development camp.

For their part, the Vegas Golden Knights have invited three players from the QMJHL: Peteris Bulans from the Saguenéens (rookie camp), Jacob Mathieu from the Océanic and Rémi Gélinas from the Huskies. Quebec scout Raphaël Pouliot certainly has something to do with it.

Speaking of the Saguenéens, two other of their protégés caught the attention of NHL scouts; Nathan Lecompte for the rookie camp of the Utah Mammoth and Emmanuel Vermette for the one of the Boston Bruins.

The Saint John Sea Dogs also have three players invited, all for development camps: Matteo Mann in Dallas, Zachary Morin in Vancouver and Nate Tivey, as mentionned above, in Colorado.

The same goes for the Sherbrooke Phoenix, with Mavrick Lachance in Boston, Linards Feldbergs in Pittsburgh and Florent Houle in Detroit. Lachance will attend the Bruins' rookie camp and Houle will attend the Red Wings' main camp in September.

Good luck to all our players!

QMJHL players invited to NHL camps

Baie-Comeau

Drew Allison, Colorado

Blainville-Boisbriand

Maël Lavigne, Calgary (main camp)

Vincent Collard, Detroit (rookies and main)

Alexandre Carbonneau, Philadelphia

Vincent Desjardins, Colorado

Cape Breton

Lucas Romeo, Colorado

Charlottetown

Nathan Leek, Los Angeles

Owen Conrad, Toronto

Chicoutimi

Nathan Lecompte, Utah (rookies)

Emmanuel Vermette, Boston (rookies)

Peteris Bulans, Vegas (rookies)

Halifax

Liam Kilfoil, Detroit (main camp)

Moncton

Alex Mercier, Ottawa

Québec

Louis-Antoine Denault, Florida

Rimouski

Jacob Mathieu, Vegas

Mathis Langevin, Colorado

Rouyn-Noranda

Rémi Gélinas, Vegas

Saint John

Matteo Mann, Dallas

Zachary Morin, Vancouver

Nate Tivey, Colorado

Shawinigan

Jordan Tourigny, Minnesota

Kody Dupuis, New Jersey

Sherbrooke

Mavrick Lachance, Boston (rookies)

Linards Feldbergs, Pittsburgh

Florent Houle, Detroit (main camp)

Val-d'Or

Nathan Brisson, Calgary (rookies)

Victoriaville

Maddox Labre, Tampa Bay







