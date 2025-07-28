Islanders Ink Pittsburgh Penguins Draft Pick Brady Peddle

July 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce the official signing of defenseman Brady Peddle, adding an NHL prospect to the club's blue line for the upcoming QMJHL season.

Peddle, an 18-year-old native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, stands at 6'3" and 203 lbs, bringing size, strength, and skill to the Islanders' defensive core.

A 3rd round pick (91st overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, the left-shot defender is poised to make an immediate impact in Charlottetown.

Last season, Peddle played with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL, recording 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points over 62 regular season games. He elevated his play in the postseason, adding 10 points in 15 playoff contests.

Though Peddle is committed to Michigan State University for the 2026-27 NCAA season, he will suit up for the Islanders this year, giving the club an NHL-caliber presence on the back end.

The rights to Peddle were acquired during the 2025 QMJHL Draft. The Islanders struck a deal with the Gatineau Olympiques, trading back in the 2nd round in exchange for Peddle's rights.

"Brady is a big body, elite defender who instantly makes us a better team. Both sides worked diligently over the past few months to get this deal done," said General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton. "We are extremely happy to officially welcome Brady and his family to the Islanders organization."

Brady is also the brother of Saint John Sea Dogs forward Tyler Peddle. Also an NHL draft pick, Tyler is heading into his final season of QMJHL hockey.

With his size, draft pedigree, and proven ability to perform in high-stakes games, Peddle is expected to play a key role for the Islanders as the team looks to contend in the 2025-26 season.







