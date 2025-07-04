Islanders Announce 2025 Training Camp Home Games

July 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce their 2025 pre-season home schedule, featuring matchups against a brand-new team and a familiar Maritimes division rival, with games hosted at the Simmons Sports Centre and Maclauchlan Arena at the University of Prince Edward Island.

"Players and fans are in for a treat when the Islanders face-off for their first home game of the season at the incredible new Simmons Sports Centre," said Mayor Philip Brown. "There is a lot of excitement to see the team hit the ice at Simmons and set the stage for an action-packed season."

The new Simmons Sports Centre includes an NHL-sized ice rink with seating for 650 people. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The Islanders kick off the 2025 preseason in Charlottetown at Simmons Sports Centre. The brand new state-of-the-art facility opened its doors in early 2025 and can accommodate over 600 spectators.

"We're thrilled to be playing our first ever pre-season game at Simmons," said Islanders President of Operations Jason MacLean. "It's going to be a great atmosphere for hockey in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility."

The first home pre-season game is set for Wednesday, August 20th at 7:00 PM against the Newfoundland Regiment.

Islanders fans will get their first chance to see Antoine Provencher, the club's 7th overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, suit up in Charlottetown. With plenty of buzz surrounding the team's young core, it's a can't-miss opportunity to catch a glimpse of the next wave of Islanders talent.

The final pre-season game takes place just two nights later, on Saturday, September 6th at 6:00 PM vs. Saint John Sea Dogs, this time at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlottetown. This will be the last tune-up before the puck drops on the regular season.

"We've got some young talent we're really excited about," said Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton. "Playing in a packed Simmons Sports Centre will give them a real taste of what it means to play for this community."

Tickets for both home preseason games are on sale now at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office, online, or by phone at 902-629-6625.

Charlottetown Islanders Preseason Home Schedule:

Wednesday, August 20 @ 7:00 PM - vs. Newfoundland Regiment, Simmons Sports Centre

Saturday, September 6 @ 6:00 PM - vs. Saint John Sea Dogs, MacLauchlan Arena







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2025

Islanders Announce 2025 Training Camp Home Games - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.