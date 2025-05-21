Islanders Announce Contract Renewals for Jim Hulton & Staff

May 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce that General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton has signed a multi-year contract extension, ensuring the long-time bench boss will return for his 11th season behind the bench in Charlottetown.

Hulton, who was named the second head coach in Islanders history on June 29, 2015, and later assumed the role of general manager on April 29, 2016, has become one of the most respected hockey minds in the Canadian Hockey League. Under his leadership, the Islanders have earned a reputation for competitiveness, development, and culture.

"Jim's leadership and vision have been a cornerstone of this organization for more than a decade," said Jason MacLean, President of Operations for the Islanders. "He's helped develop top-tier talent and a strong culture. We're thrilled to have him continue steering the ship alongside a staff that lives and breathes Islanders hockey."

In his tenure with the Islanders, Hulton has compiled a 347-280 regular season record and led the team to back-to-back President Cup semi-final appearances in 2020 and 2021, as well as a trip to the QMJHL Finals in 2022.

In 2020-21, Charlottetown captured the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as QMJHL Regular Season Champions, and Hulton was named QMJHL General Manager of the Year, winning the Maurice-Filion Trophy. One year later, he was honoured as the CHL Coach of the Year, receiving the prestigious Brian Kilrea Award.

Hulton currently ranks 10th all-time in QMJHL history for most wins with a single franchise and 17th all-time in games coached with one team. He is also the third-longest tenured coach in the QMJHL.

Beyond Charlottetown, Hulton's résumé includes coaching stints in the OHL, USHL, and NHL. From 2008 to 2011, he served as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers. He's represented Team Canada in three IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships (2004, 2005, 2019) and was Head Coach of Team QMJHL during the 2019 Canada-Russia Series.

Most recently, Hulton was inducted into the Kingston Sports Hall of Fame, honouring his hometown roots and contributions to the game.

Off the ice, Hulton is a passionate advocate for community involvement. He's an active supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and played a pivotal role in launching the Hockey Gives Blood initiative with Canadian Blood Services.

"I'm really excited to continue this relationship with the Islanders," said Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton. "I'm thankful that ownership shows the confidence, not only in myself but in our entire group, to keep moving forward and we'll continue to work to bring a championship to PEI."

Joining Hulton in re-signing are several integral members of the Islanders' off-ice and hockey operations staff:

Guy Girouard, Associate Coach & Assistant General Manager, entering his 10th season with the team, and a trusted voice alongside Hulton in both hockey strategy and player development.

Kevin Henderson, Assistant Coach, returning for his 7th season, continues to be a vital piece in the day-to-day development of the Islanders' young talent. Played 7 seasons in the AHL, and 4 games in the NHL for the Nashville Predators. He also won a USPORTS championship with UNB in 2007.

Devin Atkin, Athletic Therapist, entering his 3rd season, remains a key figure in player health and wellness.

Andrew "Spider" MacNeil, Equipment Manager, a fixture of Islanders hockey since 2003, continues to bring unmatched energy, expertise, and detail to his role. Spider recently represented Canada, winning gold with Canada Red at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

