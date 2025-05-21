QMJHL announces finalists for eight trophies

May 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - On June 5th, at Hotel Bonne Entente in the City of Québec, the QMJHL will present eight Golden Pucks, the finalists of which are announced today.

Justin Carbonneau (Armada), Caleb Desnoyers (Wildcats) and Jonathan Fauchon (Océanic) are in the running for the Michel-Bière Trophy, given to the most valuable player to his team (MVP).

The trophies and finalists are listed in alphabetical order:

Émile-Bouchard Trophy

Defenceman of the Year

Alexis Bernier, Baie-Comeau

In his third season in Baie-Comeau, the Seattle Kraken's third-round pick in 2024 has collected 14 goals (3rd among defencemen) and 32 assists for 46 points (6th) in 59 games. His +25 differential is impressive considering that he was constantly facing the opponent's best elements. His previous personal best was 31 points.

Ty Higgins, Rouyn-Noranda

In his fourth season in the QMJHL, Higgins set career highs with 19 goals, 48 assists and 67 points in 63 games. He led all defencemen in points, goals, power-play goals (9), game-winning goals (4) and shots (235), while finishing second in assists and power-play assists (26). Author of 156 points (45-111) in 208 games in the QMJHL, the Ontario native will continue his career in the NCAA with Bowling Green State University.

Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand

Villeneuve finished his 17-year-old season second among QMJHL defencemen with 62 points. He led them with 50 assists and 28 power-play assists and finished third with 176 shots, with a +14 plus/minus differential. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound creative defenceman is eligible for the NHL Draft only in 2026.

Humanitarian Player of the Year Trophy

Community Involvement

Maxwell Jardine, Defenceman, Charlottetown

Jardine has been heavily involved in his community through various initiatives, including Special Olympics PEI, where he launched a major partnership that raised $5,000. At the same time, Jardine participated in several minor hockey practices, offering support to young players and signing autographs. At Andrews Hockey Academy, he helped develop the teenagers sport skills and leadership qualities, while supporting the logistics of practices. He has also been involved in causes like Make-A-Wish, helping to promote and reach a goal of $10,000 to grant a sick child's wish. With Crime Stoppers, he has participated in anti-bullying campaigns in schools. Jardine has also been active at minor hockey jamborees and other community events, where he has distinguished himself through his commitment and generosity. Finally, even in the off-season, he remains involved by supporting children's hockey and baseball camps, participating in the annual Special Olympics gala, and supporting the IWK Foundation.

Anthony Lavoie, Defenceman, Baie-Comeau

A finalist for the Humanitarian Player of the Year award in 2024-2025, the Drakkar captain has once again stood out this season. For the past three years, Lavoie has been involved with special education students, with a project launched in January 2023 that has resulted in the distribution of nearly 30,000 healthy snacks and more than 500 hours of volunteering. His involvement goes far beyond this project: coaching at the Drakkar hockey school; participation in community events (golf tournament, autograph sessions, school activities); involvement in charitable initiatives such as Centraide and the project for young Hugo; and mentoring of a group of young people with ASD and making smile cookies. Lavoie has become an inspirational figure in the Baie-Comeau area, embodying the values of the QMJHL in the community.

Jacob Mathieu, Forward, Rimouski

The Océanic captain has stood out for his exceptional community involvement since his arrival in Rimouski at the age of 16. He has distinguished himself in several touching initiatives, notably with the Rimouski Health Foundation, by transforming hospital visits into pet therapy sessions and by launching a drawing contest whose works were worn on the players' skates. He also participated in individual meetings with sick children. Mathieu was involved in the distribution of Christmas baskets, providing concrete support to families during the holidays, and continued a reforestation project near the Coliseum. Mathieu embodies a model of leadership, selflessness and maturity, both on and off the ice, making him an inspiring example for young people and a heartfelt ambassador for the Oceanic.

Marcel-Robert Trophy

Student-Athlete of the Year

Mathieu Cataford, Forward, Rimouski

The 19-year-old is named a finalist for the Marcel-Robert Trophy for the third year in a row! When he arrived in the QMJHL with Halifax, the right-winger chose to take on an additional challenge by continuing his studies in his second language, English. He quickly showed exemplary determination, maintaining an average of more than 95%. He is studying Business Administration at Saint Mary's University and maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA, semester after semester. Mathieu follows a well-defined plan: after his bachelor's degree in business administration, he wants to study kinesiology in order to eventually open his own training centre. The Océanic's assistant captain was drafted in the third round by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Riley Mercer, Goaltender, Drummondville

The 20-year-old goaltender has chosen to continue his university career remotely through Memorial University, the institution of his native region of Newfoundland. Despite the demands of high-performance hockey, he maintains an impressive pace of three classes per semester. By the end of the 2025 winter semester, he has completed 18 university courses while maintaining an exceptional GPA of 4.0. Riley is a well rounded and mature young man who sets clear goals and puts in the effort to achieve them. His brilliance in the net for the Voltigeurs recently earned him a three-year entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Brayden Schmitt, Defenceman, Cape Breton

The Eagles' assistant captain and 20-year-old veteran has had to overcome many personal hardships, including a serious car accident at the beginning of the 2024-2025 season. Rather than letting himself be defeated, he showed remarkable mental strength, getting back up with determination. Both on the ice and in his studies, Brayden is a hard worker. Despite his forced absence during the first three weeks of the 2024 fall semester, he worked twice as hard and finished his courses at Cape Breton University with an average of nearly 90%. His commitment to school is not new: in 2022, he received the QMJHL's Sylvain-Simard Award for standing out in his science classes. Schmitt will study and play at Acadia University next year.

Michael-Bossy Trophy

Best professional prospect

Justin Carbonneau, Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand

Carbonneau improved his personal best by 30 points this season, from 59 to 89, finishing second in QMJHL scoring. The #8 also ranked second in goals (46), power-play goals (16) and shots (326), and 8th with six game-winning goals. Carbonneau ranks 16th among prospects in North America, according to the NHL Central Scouting.

Caleb Desnoyers, Forward, Moncton

Desnoyers ranked fifth in QMJHL scoring with 84 points (35-49), despite missing eight games. His average of 1.50 points per game was the second highest in the league. His +51 differential was good for third place, while he led the league with 11 game-winning goals. Excellent in the face-off circle, with a ratio of 63.7%, Desnoyers is ranked seventh among prospects in North America, according to NHL Central Scouting.

Bill Zonnon, Forward, Rouyn-Noranda

Zonnon was the second leading scorer in the Huskies' powerful offense, with 83 points, which earned him seventh place in the QMJHL. His 55 assists ranked him fifth, while his 27 power-play assists were the fourth highest. Typically used on the wing before this season, Zonnon has spent a lot of time at the centre in 2024-2025, taking part in 1161 face-offs (8th). He is ranked 31st among prospects in North America, according to NHL Central Scouting.

Michel-Brière Trophy

Most Valuable Player to his team

Justin Carbonneau, Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand

Carbonneau improved his personal best by 30 points this season, from 59 to 89, finishing second in QMJHL scoring. The #8 also finished second in the number of goals (46), power-play goals (16) and shots (326), and 8th with six game-winning goals. Carbonneau is ranked 16th among prospects in North America, according to the NHL Central Scouting.

Caleb Desnoyers, Forward, Moncton

Desnoyers finished fifth in QMJHL scoring with 84 points (35-49), despite missing eight games. His average of 1.50 points per game was the second highest in the league. His +51 differential was good for third place, while he led the league with 11 game-winning goals. Excellent in the face-off circle, with a ratio of 63.7%, Desnoyers is ranked seventh among prospects in North America, according to NHL Central Scouting.

Jonathan Fauchon, Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand and Rimouski

Fauchon has shown exceptional consistency this season, collecting 50 points in 31 games with the Armada, then 53 points in 33 games with the Océanic, en route to the scoring championship with 103 points (46-57). Fauchon became the 18th player in QMJHL history to record 50 points with two different teams in the same season. Author of 273 points in our league, the centre will continue his career with Providence College in the NCAA.

Patrick-Roy Trophy

Goaltender of the Year

Félix Hamel, Shawinigan and Blainville-Boisbriand

In 44 games (ninth), Hamel posted an excellent record of 30-11-1-0, ranking second in the QMJHL in wins. He also finished third with a .914 save percentage and four shutouts, and fourth with a 2.63 goals-against average. Hamel particularly shone with the Armada, with a .916 save percentage in 22 games.

Riley Mercer, Drummondville

At 20 years old, Mercer had saved his best for last, with a record of 27-15-2-2 in 46 games (seventh) in front of the Voltigeurs net. He led the QMJHL with a .925 save percentage and five shutouts, while finishing third with a 2.53 GAA. Mercer recently signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Wild.

Jacob Steinman, Moncton and Halifax

Used in 52 games (third), Steinman posted a 29-16-4-1 record with Moncton and Halifax, finishing second in the QMJHL in GAA (2.41) and save percentage (.923). Steinman, who had three shutouts (fifth), didn't let the trade to Halifax shake him, as evidenced by his .917 save percentage in 22 games with the Mooseheads, who finished 16th overall. He will continue his NCAA career with Bowling Green State University next year.

Ron-Lapointe Trophy

Head Coach of the Year

Gilles Bouchard, Sherbrooke

Bouchard has done a great job this season, leading the Phoenix to a surprising fifth place in the Western Conference, with a 33-25-2-4 record. It must be understood that the Phoenix did not rely on any stars, as shown by the fact that only two of its players collected more than 43 points. But Bouchard made the Phoenix a hard-working and tiring team to play against, finishing fourth in the QMJHL with an 81.4% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Sylvain Favreau, Drummondville

The Voltigeurs were expected to lose ground after winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in 2024, but it didn't really happen. Drummondville remained a powerhouse, winning the Western Conference championship with a 40-18-3-3 record for 86 points, third in the overall standings. The Voltigeurs were particularly effective on defence, allowing only 174 goals (second). In addition to masterfully coaching the Voltigeurs, Favreau served as an assistant coach with Junior Team Canada this season.

Gardiner MacDougall, Moncton

MacDougall led the Wildcats to a franchise record of 53 wins and 108 points, collecting 84.4% of the points available this season. No one has done better in Canada! The Wildcats also led the QMJHL in offence (294 goals) and defence (144 goals allowed), as well as penalty kill efficiency (86.4%). Coaching a team full of good players deserves tact and that's what MacDougall has done this season.

Sidney-Crosby Trophy

Rookie of the Year

Lucas Beckman, Goaltender, Baie-Comeau

Even though he was in his first season, Beckman led all QMJHL goaltenders with 31 wins (31-18-2-0). He also finished third in save percentage (.914) and shutouts (4). His goals-against average of 2.65 was the fifth lowest in the league, and he was the second-most used goaltender with a total ice time of 3058 m 09 s. Beckman is ranked second among goaltenders in North America by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Matvei Gridin, Forward, Shawinigan

In his 18-year-old season, Gridin led QMJHL rookies in virtually every offensive stat, including points (79), goals (36), assists (43), plus/minus (+31), shots (236), game-winning goals (5), power-play assists (15) and shorthanded goals (4). He also finished first in scoring for the Cataractes and 12th in the QMJHL. A first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2024, Gridin was selected first overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Val-d'Or Foreurs before being traded to Shawinigan.

William Lacelle, Goaltender, Rimouski

Lacelle posted an impressive 27-5-1-2 record in net for the Océanic, in addition to winning the Jacques Plante Trophy with his 2.38 goals-against average. Among rookies, he finished second in save percentage (.909) and third in games played (36) and wins (27). Lacelle, who helped the Océanic finish second overall, will be eligible for the NHL Draft only in 2026.

-

The presentation of the Golden Pucks will take place early afternoon of June 5th at Hotel Bonne Entente in the City of Québec.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.