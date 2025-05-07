Wildcats Lock in Spot at 2025 Memorial Cup

May 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats can thank Eriks Mateiko.

After the Washington Capitals prospect scored the double-overtime winner for the Rimouski Oceanic to send them to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final Tuesday night, it also locked the Moncton Wildcats into the 2025 Memorial Cup.

As hosts, the Oceanic's berth in the tournament was already secured. Moncton - who finished the regular season as the no. 1 ranked team in the CHL Top 10 - had already booked their spot in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final after they swept Rouyn-Noranda in Round 3 but are now guaranteed a place at the 2025 Memorial Cup as the only other remaining QMJHL club left in the playoffs.

The Wildcats won the 2010 QMJHL title and have appeared at two previous Memorial Cups (2006, 2010). The QMJHL's Championship Series between Moncton and Rimouski gets underway Saturday with all games available on TSN, RDS and CHL TV in Canada while Victory+ and NHL Network will broadcast internationally.

Having registered a 53-9-2-0 record during the 2024-25 campaign, the Wildcats finished with an .844 points percentage, which sits eighth all-time in QMJHL history. When looking at points percentages across the CHL since 2000 for clubs who have played a minimum of 50 games, Moncton's .844 mark in a single season ranked tenth in the 21st century.

In addition to leading the CHL in points percentage, goals allowed (144), and goals-against average (2.25), the Wildcats ranked first in regulation losses (9), goal differential (+150) and penalty kill percentage (86.4%) among the CHL's 60 teams in 2024-25.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will take place in Rimouski from May 22 - June 1.

