Islanders Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The wait is over - your 2025-26 Charlottetown Islanders schedule is officially here. From home-ice showdowns to historic road trips, this season is packed with must-see matchups and milestone moments.

Here are some of the biggest games to circle:

September 9: Home Opener vs. Halifax Mooseheads

The season opens at the Eastlink Centre with a classic Maritime matchup. Puck drops at 7 p.m. as the Islanders take on the Halifax Mooseheads in front of the home crowd. Fans will get their first look at first-round pick Antoine Provencher, who will make his Charlottetown debut. It's the perfect opportunity to see what this year's team has to offer right from day one.

September 27 & 28: First-Ever Games in Newfoundland

History will be made as the Islanders travel to Newfoundland to face the QMJHL's newest franchise for the first time. The back-to-back games at the Mary Brown's Centre will be more than just a debut - after a heated rivalry with Bathurst last season, fans can expect intensity right off the jump. Newfoundland's roster features several Island-born players, while the Islanders will be proudly represented by a strong Newfoundland-born core of Marcus Kearsey, Matt Butler, Jabez Seymour, and Donald Hickey.

October 10: Alexis Joseph Comes to Town

Top prospect Alexis Joseph, the first overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, makes his first appearance in Charlottetown when the Saint John Sea Dogs visit the Eastlink Centre. It's a chance to see one of the league's brightest young stars on Island ice.

November 8: Remembrance Day Game vs. Halifax

One of the season's most meaningful nights returns as the Islanders host Halifax in their annual Remembrance Day game. The evening will be dedicated to honoring and remembering those who served, with special themes and ceremonies.

December 17: School Day Game vs. Cape Breton

Always one of the loudest games of the season, the Islanders welcome students from across Prince Edward Island for the annual School Day Game against Cape Breton. A unique atmosphere and a daytime puck drop make this game a fan-favorite for all ages.

February 16: Islander Day Game vs. Cape Breton

Celebrate Islander Day with a special afternoon game at the Eastlink Centre. The matchup against the Eagles carries extra significance for local forward Ross Campbell, who will represent his province on home ice during PEI's official holiday.

With fresh faces, returning stars, and new rivalries taking shape, the 2025-26 season promises to be one of the most exciting in Islanders history.

Check out the full schedule here, and start planning your game nights now. Let's make this a season to remember.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.