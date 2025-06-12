The Alliance Sport-Études and the QMJHL launch the Dominique-Dubuc scholarships

Montreal - The Alliance Sport-Études and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are proud to announce the creation of the Dominique-Dubuc scholarships, an initiative to honour the memory and remarkable commitment of Dominique Dubuc, a dedicated colleague of Cégep à distance, who passed away last January.

For more than 18 years, Dominique Dubuc embodied kindness and rigor with thousands of student-athletes. Often working in the shadows, she has been able to shed light on the careers of young athletes conciliating sport and studies. Her passion, generosity and listening have left an indelible mark on all those who have worked with her.

An emotional tribute

Worth $2,000 each, two Dominique-Dubuc scholarships will be awarded annually to student-athletes who have demonstrated perseverance and success in their studies at Cégep à distance.

"The Dominique-Dubuc scholarships represent much more than financial support: they embody the legacy of passion, dedication and excellence that Dominique left to the school and sports community. The joint initiative of the Alliance and the QMJHL aims to perpetuate these values and to associate Dominique with journeys where efforts lead to success, which she has consistently encouraged in her work at Cégep à distance."

- Sébastien Fyfe, Director of the Alliance Sport-Études

"I have had the privilege of working closely with Dominique for many years. She was a woman of great humanity, deeply committed to student-athletes. Her kindness, her listening and her dedication have marked all those who have had the chance to cross his path. The Dominique-Dubuc scholarship is a way for us to perpetuate her commitment and keep her legacy alive for future generations."

- Valérie Monette, Director of the QMJHL Scholastic Program

"Dominique Dubuc has greatly contributed to the academic success of QMJHL student-athletes for more than 18 years. Her expertise, professionalism and unwavering commitment have made her a valuable and respected collaborator. The Dominique-Dubuc scholarship is an opportunity to highlight the remarkable impact she has had on our network and on young people."

- Mario Cecchini, QMJHL Commissioner

The first two Dominique-Dubuc scholarships were awarded during the Sport-Études Celebration on May 1 in the presence of Sébastien Fyfe, Director of the Alliance Sport-Études, Valérie Monette, Director of the Scholastic Program at the QMJHL, as well as Daniel Dubuc, Dominique's brother.

Two inspiring first recipients

Jean-Félix Lapointe

A student in sciences at the Cégep de Sherbrooke and a defenceman for the Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL), Jean-Félix stands out for his ability to combine sports and studies brilliantly. Aspiring to a professional career in hockey and university studies in engineering and management, he hopes to one day start his own business. Dominique Dubuc's personalized follow-up has been decisive in his journey.

Charlotte Désy

A student in sciences at the Cégep de Sainte-Foy and a sprint canoe-kayak athlete, Charlotte has distinguished herself on the international scene, notably with a 5th place finish at the World Junior Championships. She is aiming for a podium finish at the U23 World Championships and is pursuing an engineering degree. Thanks to the flexibility of the Cégep à distance and Dominique's support, she has been able to optimize her training abroad while maintaining her academic excellence.

Photo, from left to right: Valérie Monette, Director of the QMJHL scholastic program, Daniel Dubuc, Dominique's brother, Charlotte Désy, student-athlete, Jean-Félix Lapointe, student-athlete, and Sébastien Fyfe, Director of the Alliance Sport-Études.







