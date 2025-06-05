2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Released

June 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The 2025-26 QMJHL Regular Season Schedule has been released for your Halifax Mooseheads and the excitement begins in September at Scotiabank Centre.

The Herd will play the Home Opener on Saturday, September 20th at 7pm versus the Charlottetown Islanders. The Mooseheads will be on home ice at Scotiabank Centre for 10-of-their-first-12 games of the season which will include their first ever meetings with the Newfoundland Regiment on October 17th and 18th. Halifax will host a pair of games during the Christmas holiday season when the Regiment visit again on December 28th at 3pm while Cape Breton comes to town on December 30th at 7pm.

The final home game of the season is set for Friday, March 6th against the Eagles and the 64-game season concludes with a five-game road trip and a pair of games in Newfoundland on March 20th and 21st.

A full promotional schedule of dates and events will be released later this summer, while individual tickets will go on sale in early September. Season Memberships are on sale now and starting as low as $125 .







