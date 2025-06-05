Jason Clarke Named 11th Head Coach in Franchise History

June 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

(QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC) - The Cape Breton Eagles announced today that Jason Clarke has been hired as head coach of the team.

Clarke, 52, is the club's 11th head coach in franchise history and will take over from former head coach Louis Robitaille who had spent the last two seasons behind the bench.

"We are very excited to have Jason take the reins moving forward with our club," said Eagles owner Irwin Simon. "Of all the great candidates we have met with over these last few weeks, Jason was certainly a standout. He has a plan, he has the experience, and he knows Junior hockey. He is passionate, focused and he has all the qualities we were looking for in a head coach. We truly feel he is committed to our team and he will be the one that will take us to some exciting places."

Between 2022 and 2024, Clarke (Carleton Place, ON.) was assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks American Hockey League affiliate San Diego Gulls after spending parts of the 2021-2022 QMJHL season with the Shawinigan Cataractes as assistant coach and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan as head coach. His tenure with the Titan resulted in a record of 30-16 in 46 regular season games.

Much of Clarke's coaching career took place in the Central Canada Hockey League, a Junior A league in Ontario, where he acted as owner, general manager and head coach of the Carleton Place Canadians for twelve seasons between 2009 and 2021. During that time, he won the CCHL's Bogart Cup four consecutive times between 2014 and 2017 as well as the Fred Page Cup three times, while also being a three-time CCHL coach of the year and a three-time CCHL general manager of the year.

Clarke was also the head coach of Canada East for the World Junior A Challenge in 2015 and 2016.

As a player, Clarke played 320 career games in the East Coast Hockey League after spending two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Niagara Falls Thunder. Following his time in the ECHL, he spent the next 12 seasons playing in semi-professional and senior leagues across Canada.

Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said the club has signed Clarke to a three-year contract beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

"There were a lot of good coaches that applied over the last few weeks, but Jason's track record spoke for itself," he said. "Having coached the last two years in the America league, this only added to his impressive resume. We are happy to have him committed to at least the next three seasons because that was something that was important to us when we were looking for the right candidate. I have worked with him in the past, he's a winner and he will bring our team's culture to another level."







