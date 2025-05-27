2025-2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now

May 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The 2025-2026 QMJHL regular season is quickly approaching and a fresh, exciting new Eagles team will be ready to land at the Nest this coming September. The feel is back on Hockey Island, so let's keep the party going!

This is your chance to get in on the action, guarantee your seat for the season and experience all 32 Cape Breton Eagles home games at the best price going.

As an Eagles season ticket holder, you will receive exclusive benefits that will improve your Eagles experience each night at the Nest!

Season ticket holder's (STH) will be rewarded a brand new 20 per cent discount at the Eagles Landing store on all Eagles swag and merchandise.

They will also receive gifts from the organization and will be invited to exclusive season ticket holder events throughout the year.

Come playoff time, STHs will be given first access to playoff ticketing packages to make sure their seating is secure for post season games at the Nest.

Throughout the season, STH's will be offered select "Redemption Nights" where they can trade in unused game tickets in exchange for voucher tickets which can be cashed in during select "Redemption Night" games. For example, if a STH is unable to make it to a game, they can take the ticket for said game and exchange it with a voucher ticket which can be used by a friend or family member at a an upcoming "Redemption Night" game.

Season Ticket Holder's will also be offered a discount to a CHL TV account so they will be able to watch every Eagles road game throughout the season using their online account.

2024-2025 season ticket holder seats will be held for renewal until July 31, 2025 before being released to the public for the 2025-2026 regular season.

Purchase your tickets for next season by contacting the Eagles office at 902-567-6378.







