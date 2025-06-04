Eagles to Open 2025-2026 Season with Doubleheader in Saint John

June 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It was announced today the Cape Breton Eagles will kick off the 2025-2026 QMJHL regular season on September 19 and September 20 when they travel to Saint John to take on the Sea Dogs in a weekend doubleheader.

The Eagles will then host the league champion Moncton Wildcats at the Nest for two games on September 26 and September 27 for their annual home opener weekend inside Centre 200.

The Eagles will play the QMJHL's newest club, the Newfoundland Regiment for the first time in franchise history when they travel to Saint Johns on November 6 and November 7 for two games at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Cape Breton fans will get their eyes on the Regiment for the first time when the team travels to Cape Breton on January 31 and February 1 for two games at the Nest.

For only the fourth time in franchise history, the Eagles will play host to a visiting team on New Year's Eve at Centre 200, when the Halifax Mooseheads come to town for a 2:00 PM puck drop.

Although each team will continue to play in a 64-game formatted schedule which was first used last season, the league has chosen to lessen each team's travel time by implementing more doubleheaders.

This season, the Eagles will compete in 22 doubleheaders where they will either host a team for two games at a time, or travel and play two games in a row in the same city on the road.

Because the club only plays two games a season against Quebec based teams, this means the Eagles will only be hosting half of the Quebec teams at Centre 200 next season. For example, the Eagles will welcome the Chicoutimi Saugeneens for two games on October 2 and October 3 at Centre 200 and will not have to travel to play the Sags in their arena later on in the season. On the other hand, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar will not be coming to Cape Breton this season, as both games against the Eagles will be played in Baie-Comeau on October 16 and October 17.







