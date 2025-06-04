2025-2026 Schedule Unveiled

June 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Mark your calendars: the 2025-2026 QMJHL regular season schedule is now available.

Yesterday, the league announced some of its highlights, including inter-league games against the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Saint John Sea Dogs' three games in Fredericton, the Newfoundland Regiment's first-ever game and the date of the Moncton Wildcats' banner raising.

Today, a reminder that the QMJHL Prospects Game will take place on Tuesday, October 21, in Sherbrooke, and will bring together the league's top 40 prospects for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Also, the 55 Cup (Coupe de la 55), a winter classic involving minor hockey teams, will take place from November 28 to December 7, at the Hippodrome in Trois-Rivières. The Drummondville Voltigeurs, Shawinigan Cataractes, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Victoriaville Tigres will be taking part in the event.

Speaking of the Tigres, they are one of three teams installing flexible boards in their arena this summer, meaning they will be starting next season with 10 games on the road. Their first home game will be on October 25.

The same applies to the Drakkar, who won't play in Baie-Comeau until October 16. The Chicoutimi Saguenéens are the third team that will have new flexible boards - to increase player safety - and won't play at home until October 17, after eight games on the road.

The first game of the 2025-2026 season takes place on Thursday, September 18, in Newfoundland and the season will come to an end on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The Memorial Cup tournament will be held next season in Kelowna (WHL), British Columbia.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.