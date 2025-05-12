Louis Robitaille Signs with VHL Organization for 2025-2026 Season

May 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA) - The Cape Breton Eagles announced today team head coach Louis Robitaille will be leaving the club and will join an organization in the All-Russian Hockey League (VHL) for the 2025-2026 season.

Robitaille, 43, spent two years with the Eagles after being hired as head coach in the summer of 2023 and has since coached the team to a record of 73-49-5-5.

This season, Robitaille surpassed the 300 career wins benchmark behind the bench, one of only 24 coaches in league history to reach this impressive milestone.

Now entering the professional ranks in Russia, this will be Robitaille's first coaching position outside of the QMJHL, a league where he has spent the last 14 seasons behind the bench with five different organizations; Drummondville, Val d'Or, Victoriaville, Gatineau and Cape Breton.

Today, Eagles majority owner Irwin Simon released a statement thanking Robitaille for his two seasons behind the bench:

"On behalf of the entire Cape Breton Eagles organization, we would like to thank Louis Robitaille for all he has done for our team and the community of Cape Breton over the past two seasons. Since arriving in Sydney, he has shown incredible pride, commitment and dedication to our organization, our staff, and our players - while becoming an honorary Cape Bretoner in the process.

Beyond his success as a coach, Louis' devotion to his family and the people closest to him makes him an admirable leader, and a fitting role model for our young players and his peers alike. I am thrilled to hear Louis and his family will continue to call Cape Breton home while he embarks on the next step in his coaching career.

Though his time here was brief, I believe Louis can look back on the impact he had behind the bench, and on our players and feel great pride for all he and his fellow coaches have accomplished. We wish him nothing but the best with whereever this new opportunity takes him."

On his decision to leave the Eagles, Robitaille said "It was a tough decision because I love this community and I love the Eagles. I was more than happy here but this was an opportunity I couldn't pass on. To get a promotion like this is going to be a big challenge and I am excited for it. I want to thank Irwin and Trevor Simon, Sly (Couturier), John (Hanna), Joey (Haddad), all the members of our organization, including my fellow coaches and hockey staff, the players for all their hard work and of course all of our great fans for all they have done for me and my family these past two years. They have welcomed us and supported us as we made this place our home. My family and my parents will continue to call Cape Breton home and I am excited to come back here in the off-season."

Club general manager Sylvain Couturier said "I'd like to thank Louis for the two years he spent here. As an organization, we are always proud to see players move up to the next level, and that goes for staff as well. This was a great opportunity for Louis so we wish him the best of luck on this new adventure."







