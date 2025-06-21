Eagles Invite Five Free Agents to Training Camp

June 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today the club has invited five free agents to rookie training camp this coming August at Centre 200 in Sydney.

The Eagles have invited 2007-born forward Lucas Novak from Barani Banska Bystrica in the Slovakian U-18 league and the U-20 league.

Standing 6'0, 172 pounds, Novak, a dual citizen of Slovakia and Canada, played with Team Slovakia at the World U18 Championships this past year.

The Eagles have also invited 2007-born forward Tristan Richard from the Moncton Flyers U18.

Richard (Dieppe, NB), scored 15 goals and 16 assists in 35 games this past season with the Flyers, as well as five goals and five assists in ten playoff games.

The club has invited 6'3, 195-pound centreman Liam Oravsky from the Cobourg Cougars in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Oravsky (2006-01-13) scored 16 goals and 12 assists in 55 regular season games with the Cougars last season.

The Eagles have invited goaltender Marc-Olivier Pilote (2008-12-12) from the Jonquière Élites in the Quebec U18 league. In 28 starts last season, Pilote finished with a 3.67 goals against average and a .891 save percentage.

Forward Declan MacLauchlan will be attending this year's training camp from the Charlottetown Knights U18 AAA in the NBPEIMU18HL. MacLauchlan (2008-02-24) scored a league-leading 33 goals and 30 assists in 37 games last season, as well as two goals and two assists in five playoff games.







