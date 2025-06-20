Eagles Sign Two US-Born Free Agents

June 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today the club has signed its first two US-born free agents ahead of the 2025-2026 QMJHL preseason beginning in August.

The Eagles have signed 19-year-old goaltender Connor Towle (Fairfield, CT) from the Hotchkiss School in USHS Prep in Connecticut.

Towle (2006-03-27) stands 6'02, 185 pounds and finished with a .902 save percentage in 25 games this season.

He is committed to the College of the Holy Cross in the NCAA for the 2026-2027 season.

The Eagles have also signed fellow Holy Cross commit Noah Jettelson (Mount Kisco, NY) from the Taft School in USHS Prep.

A defenceman, Jettelson (2006-03-13) stands 6'02, 195 pounds and scored five goals and 13 assists in 24 games last season.

Both players will attend Eagles training camp, which begins August 15th at Centre 200 in Sydney.







