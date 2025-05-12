Cats Win Wild OT Thriller for 2-0 Final Lead

May 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was Vincent Collard's turn to provide the dramatic heroics Sunday night for the Moncton Wildcats - the rugged winger jammed home a rebound at 2:34 of double overtime to give the Cats a 4-3 victory before 6,800 fans at the Avenir Centre and a 2-0 series lead in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals.

The game featured spectacular goaltending from Cats' Rudy Guimond and Oceanic William Lacelle as Moncton outshot Rimouski 46-31. Guimond improves his record to an amazing 24-0.

The Cats built up a 3-2 lead on goals by Julius Sumpf (9th), Markus Vidicek (5th) and a dazzling highlight reel goal by Juraj Pekarcik (8th). Etienne Morin and Caleb Desnoyers each contributed three assists.

The Oceanic pulled their goaltender on the powerplay, and sent the game to OT with a goal from Jonathan Fauchon at 17:20 of the third.

The Cats improve to 15-1 in the QMJHL Playoffs, including five overtime wins.

THREE STARS:

1 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (28 Saves)

2 #15 VINCENT COLLARD (OT Goal)

3 William Lacelle, RIM (42 Saves)

The series shifts to the Sun Life Colisée in Rimouski for games 3 &4 on Wednesday & Thursday nights at 8pm. Atlantic Time. A fifth game, if needed, will be played Saturday at the Avenir Centre.

Join Marty Kingston for all the action on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM MONCTON.

