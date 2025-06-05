QMJHL announces winners of eight trophies

June 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Québec, QC - The QMJHL today presented eight Golden Pucks awards at the Hôtel Le Bonne Entente, in Quebec City, to its most deserving players of the 2024-2025 season.

Jonathan Fauchon, who won the scoring championship with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Rimouski Océanic, where he was traded in December, earned the Michel-Brière Trophy as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) to his team.

Shawinigan Cataractes forward Matvei Gridin won the inaugural Sidney-Crosby Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats was awarded the Michael-Bossy Trophy as top prospect for the professional level.

His head coach, Gardiner MacDougall, was named Coach of the Year, earning him the Ron-Lapointe Trophy.

His former protégé, Jacob Steinman, traded to Halifax during the season, won the Patrick-Roy Trophy as Goaltender of the Year.

Armada's Xavier Villeneuve was voted defenseman of the year, earning him the Émile-Bouchard Trophy.

Finally, Mathieu Cataford of the Océanic won the Marcel-Robert Trophy as Outstanding Student-Athlete, while Max Jardine of the Charlottetown Islanders was awarded the Humanitarian Player of the Year Trophy for his community involvement.

Here are the details:

Michel-Brière Trophy

Most Valuable Player to his team

Winner: Jonathan Fauchon, Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand and Rimouski

Fauchon has shown exceptional consistency this season, collecting 50 points in 31 games with the Armada, then 53 points in 33 games with the Océanic, en route to the scoring championship with 103 points (46-57). Fauchon became the 18th player in QMJHL history to record 50 points with two different teams in the same season. Author of 273 points in our league, the centre will continue his career with Providence College in the NCAA.

Finalists: Justin Carbonneau, Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand, and Caleb Desnoyers, Forward, Moncton

Émile-Bouchard Trophy

Defenceman of the Year

Winner: Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand

Villeneuve finished his 17-year-old season second among QMJHL defencemen with 62 points. He led them with 50 assists and 28 power-play assists and finished third with 176 shots, with a +14 plus/minus differential. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound creative defenceman is eligible for the NHL Draft only in 2026.

Finalists: Alexis Bernier, Baie-Comeau, and Ty Higgins, Rouyn-Noranda

Humanitarian Player of the Year Trophy

Community Involvement

Winner: Maxwell Jardine, Defenceman, Charlottetown

Jardine has been heavily involved in his community through various initiatives, including Special Olympics PEI, where he launched a major partnership that raised $5,000. At the same time, Jardine participated in several minor hockey practices, offering support to young players and signing autographs. At Andrews Hockey Academy, he helped develop the teenagers sport skills and leadership qualities, while supporting the logistics of practices. He has also been involved in causes like Make-A-Wish, helping to promote and reach a goal of $10,000 to grant a sick child's wish. With Crime Stoppers, he has participated in anti-bullying campaigns in schools. Jardine has also been active at minor hockey jamborees and other community events, where he has distinguished himself through his commitment and generosity. Finally, even in the off-season, he remains involved by supporting children's hockey and baseball camps, participating in the annual Special Olympics gala, and supporting the IWK Foundation.

Finalists: Anthony Lavoie, Defenceman, Baie-Comeau, and Jacob Mathieu, Forward, Rimouski

Marcel-Robert Trophy

Student-Athlete of the Year

Winner: Mathieu Cataford, Forward, Rimouski

The 19-year-old is named a finalist for the Marcel-Robert Trophy for the third year in a row! When he arrived in the QMJHL with Halifax, the right-winger chose to take on an additional challenge by continuing his studies in his second language, English. He quickly showed exemplary determination, maintaining an average of more than 95%. He is studying Business Administration at Saint Mary's University and maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA, semester after semester. Mathieu follows a well-defined plan: after his bachelor's degree in business administration, he wants to study kinesiology in order to eventually open his own training centre. The Océanic's assistant captain was drafted in the third round by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Finalists: Riley Mercer, Goaltender, Drummondville, and Brayden Schmitt, Defenceman, Cape Breton

Michael-Bossy Trophy

Best professional prospect

Winner: Caleb Desnoyers, Forward, Moncton

Desnoyers ranked fifth in QMJHL scoring with 84 points (35-49), despite missing eight games. His average of 1.50 points per game was the second highest in the league. His +51 differential was good for third place, while he led the league with 11 game-winning goals. Excellent in the face-off circle, with a ratio of 63.7%, Desnoyers is ranked seventh among prospects in North America, according to NHL Central Scouting.

Finalists: Justin Carbonneau, Forward, Blainville-Boisbriand, and Bill Zonnon, Forward, Rouyn-Noranda

Patrick-Roy Trophy

Goaltender of the Year

Winner: Jacob Steinman, Moncton and Halifax

Used in 52 games (third), Steinman posted a 29-16-4-1 record with Moncton and Halifax, finishing second in the QMJHL in GAA (2.41) and save percentage (.923). Steinman, who had three shutouts (fifth), didn't let the trade to Halifax shake him, as evidenced by his .917 save percentage in 22 games with the Mooseheads, who finished 16th overall. He will continue his NCAA career with Bowling Green State University next year.

Finalists: Félix Hamel, Shawinigan and Blainville-Boisbriand, and Riley Mercer, Drummondville

Ron-Lapointe Trophy

Head Coach of the Year

Winner: Gardiner MacDougall, Moncton

MacDougall led the Wildcats to a franchise record of 53 wins and 108 points, collecting 84.4% of the points available this season. No one has done better in Canada! The Wildcats also led the QMJHL in offence (294 goals) and defence (144 goals allowed), as well as penalty kill efficiency (86.4%). Coaching a team full of good players deserves tact and that's what MacDougall has done this season.

Finalists: Gilles Bouchard, Sherbrooke, and Sylvain Favreau, Drummondville

Sidney-Crosby Trophy

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Matvei Gridin, Forward, Shawinigan

In his 18-year-old season, Gridin led QMJHL rookies in virtually every offensive stat, including points (79), goals (36), assists (43), plus/minus (+31), shots (236), game-winning goals (5), power-play assists (15) and shorthanded goals (4). He also finished first in scoring for the Cataractes and 12th in the QMJHL. A first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2024, Gridin was selected first overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Val-d'Or Foreurs before being traded to Shawinigan.

Finalists: Lucas Beckman, Goaltender, Baie-Comeau, and William Lacelle, Goaltender, Rimouski







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.