2025 Preseason Schedule Announced
May 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
The QMJHL has announced the 2025 Preseason Schedule with the Halifax Mooseheads set to face-off with the Cape Breton Eagles in four games. The Mooseheads are excited to host home games in Truro and Upper Tantallon on August 20th and 23rd.
Halifax returns to Truro's Rath Eastlink Community Centre for the first time since 2015 and will play for the first time in team history at the St. Margaret's Centre in Upper Tantallon. The usual Pad C preseason home at the Dartmouth 4Pad will not be available to host games during those dates. Ticket details will be announced later this summer.
Preseason Schedule
DATE TIME AWAY HOME VENUE
Tuesday - August 19th 7pm Halifax Cape Breton Centre 200
Wednesday - August 20th 7pm Cape Breton Halifax St. Margaret's Centre
Saturday - August 23rd 4pm Cape Breton Halifax Rath Eastlink Community Centre
Saturday - September 6th 4pm Halifax Cape Breton Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre
All times ADT
The QMJHL Regular Season Schedule will be released in June.
