Oceanic Stay Afloat in QMJHL Final with Game 4 Win

May 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Rimouski Oceanic, facing elimination on home ice, came out of the gate strong with a 4-goal first period, along with 23 shots to down the Wildcats 5-1, cutting the Wildcats series lead to 3-1.

Rimouski led 5-0 after two periods but the Cats did put in a strong third period, outshooting the Oceanic 16-5 and getting a powerplay goal from Julius Sumpf, his 10th of the Q Playoffs, with assists from Gabe Smith and Natan Grenier.

The Oceanic totalled 40 shots at both Rudy Guimond and Mathis Rousseau, the Wildcats had 30 drives at Mathis Langevin.

The Wildcats look to win a third QMJHL Championship in Game 5 at 7pm at Avenir Centre.

Catch all the action on Wildcats Radio - Greater Moncton's INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston







