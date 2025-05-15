Collard's 4-Goal Effort Puts Cats up 3-0

May 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Vincent Collard was a one-man wrecking crew for the Wildcats Wednesday night in Rimouski pulling Moncton to within one victory of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and the QMJHL Championship. The big Chicoutimi winger rifled in four goals leading the Cats to a 6-4 victory before 3,800 fans at the Sun Life Colisee in Rimouski.

Not to be outdone, Cats netminder Mathis Rousseau was equally sensational with 43 saves, backstopping the Wildcats to a 3-0 series lead heading into Game Four Thursday night. The Cats broke the see-saw game wide open with a pair of late second period powerplay goals by Collard and Etienne Morin. Morin also picked up an assist to give him seven points in the three games. Juraj Pekarcik scored the other Cats goal, (9th) along with an assist, and Q scoring leader Caleb Desnoyers added two assists.

The Cats made the most of 25 shots at both Rimouski's William Lacelle and Mathis Langevin.

Moncton held period leads of 2-0 and 5-3.

THREE STARS:

1 #15 VINCENT COLLARD (4G)

2 Mathieu Cataford, RIM (1G,2A)

3 #60 MATHIS ROUSSEAU (43 saves)

Moncton could win its first League Championship since 2010 Thursday night with Game Four at 8pm Atlantic time from Rimouski.

Article by Marty Kingston







