Wildcats on the Brink After 6-4 Win in Game 3

May 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Vincent Collard continued his postseason tear, scoring four times to spark the Moncton Wildcats to a 6-4 win over the Rimouski Oceanic and a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League final series in Rimouski Wednesday.

Juraj Pekarcik and Etienne Morin each scored one goal and set up another to round out the scoring for the Wildcats, who ran their playoff record to 15-1 overall.

Centre Caleb Desnoyers, projected as a top 10 pick in the upcoming NHL entry draft, drew two more assists to pad his post season statistics to a league leading 30 points, based on nine goals and 21 assists.

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau made 43 saves to backstop the Wildcats win. The Cats were outshot 47-25 overall, but led 2-0 after 20 minutes and were up 5-3 after two periods, chasing Rimouski starting goaltender William Lacelle to the bench at 16:22 of the middle frame after he surrendered five goals on 16 shots.

Mathieu Cataford had a goal and two assists to lead the Oceanic attack. Maël Lavigne, Jonathan Fauchon and Jacob Mathieu had the other markers for Rimouski.

The Cats can clinch the Gilles Courteau Trophy with a victory in Thursday's fourth game of the series - coincidentally, the one-year anniversary of the hiring of the tandem of coach Gardiner MacDougall and general manager Taylor MacDougall.

Both teams will advance to the Memorial Cup championship May 22 to June 1, being hosted by the Oceanic.

Congrats coach. And Happy Anniversary...it's been a pretty good year!

Article by Bill Hunt







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.