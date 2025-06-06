Alexis Joseph Selected First Overall by Saint John

June 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Quebec City, QC - Alexis Joseph, the top prospect according to the QMJHL's Scouting Centre (CSR), was selected first overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2025 Draft presented by Fenplast, this evening, at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

The Sea Dogs were talking at No. 1 for the first time since 2019, when they opted for Joshua Roy, also a forward.

Joseph, a 6'4" colossus, collected 56 points (23-33) in 42 games this season with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix in the Québec M18AAA League.

In second place, after a transaction with the Victoriaville Tigres, the Rimouski Océanic selected forward Zack Arsenault from the Séminaire Saint-François Blizzard M18AAA.

Defenceman Malik L'Italien, from Stanstead College, heard his name called immediately after, by the Halifax Mooseheads.

In front of their fans, the Québec Remparts also opted for a defenceman, Thomas Charbonneau, who spent last season with Shattuck St-Mary's.

Rounding out the Top 5, with the first-ever selection in its history, the Newfoundland Regiment opted for a local product, York Simcoe forward Benjamin Veitch.

The 2025 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, continues Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with rounds 2 to 12.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.