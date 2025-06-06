QMJHL Announces Two Innovations

Quebec City, QC - At the end of the morning Members' Meeting and in conjunction with the 2025 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast, Commissioner Mario Cecchini met with the media on Friday at the Hôtel Le Bonne Entente in Quebec City.

Among other things, he announced a major seven-year partnership between the QMJHL and FloSports, which will serve as the webcasting platform for the League and its 18 teams starting with the 2025-2026 season.

"We always want to offer more to our fans, and this agreement with FloSports is a step in that direction, said the Commissioner. It's a historic partnership that will give our fans a new and improved webcasting experience. Technology is advancing at breakneck speed, and we want to be at the front of the parade in terms of customer experience. What's more, FloSports subscribers will also be able to watch games from the American League, ECHL and LHM18AAAQ, among others."

Starting next season, FloHockey will stream all 576 QMJHL regular season games, the playoffs and special league events such as the Draft and the Prospects Game.

FloHockey will also support the QMJHL with original content on its website and social networks. And the Q will adopt LeagueStat, a FloSports product, to power its official statistics and data infrastructure.

"FloHockey is quickly establishing itself as the number one home for Canadian hockey fans across the globe. With seven of the nine CJHL leagues already on our platform, the addition of the QMJHL creates a must-watch portfolio for fans, said Josh Siskin, GM of FloHockey. This deal reflects our ongoing commitment to grow the game and offer our customers the best value for top hockey content that we can provide."

New playoff format

The QMJHL has also announced a change to its playoff format starting in the spring of 2026.

The first round will continue to be played within the conference (East and West), but from the second round onwards, series will be determined by overall standings.

Previously, the first two elimination rounds were played within the association.

The QMJHL has also decided to abolish its four divisions (West, Central, East and Maritimes), retaining only a conference ranking and an overall ranking.







