Witness the Next Wave - Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Starting August 6

July 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Get ready - Season Ticket Memberships go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, August 6.

Now is your chance to lock in your seats and witness the Next Wave of Sea Dogs hockey!

With several talented young players set to make their QMJHL debuts including Alexis Joseph, Olivers Murnieks, Everett Baldwin, Alex Donovan, and Cameron Chartrand, you won't want to miss a minute of the action.

Renewal Deadline

Our Season Ticket Membership renewal deadline for the 2025-26 season is quickly approaching! The final day to renew and secure your existing seats is Tuesday, August 5.

You can pay using one of the following methods:

Pay by E-Transfer to payments@sjseadogs.com.

Pay with credit card over the phone by calling (506) 657-3647.

Pay in-person at the Sea Dogs office open Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Please include your full name as it appears on your account and the location of your seats in the notes section if paying by e-transfer.

Pricing

Here are the all-in (taxes included) Season Ticket Membership prices for the 2025-26 season:

Adult - $575

Senior (60+) - $495

25U - $300

Benefits

Season Ticket Members will receive a number of exclusive benefits this season including several new and improved perks. Below are a few of this year's Season Ticket Member benefits with more to be announced!

Same seat - Enjoy every regular season home game from your favourite seat.

20% off at Sea Dogs Store - Save all season long on merch.

Concessions vouchers - New and improved vouchers for discounts at TD Station concessions.

Exclusive events - Receive invitations to special Season Ticket Member-only events including Season Kick-Off Barbecue, Skate with the Sea Dogs, and Bus Trip.

NEW Training Camp access - Get the first look at Sea Dogs prospects with exclusive access to Day 1 of our 2025 Training Camp.

Exclusive entry - Access our dedicated Season Ticket Member entrance on game days.

NEW Early arena access - Beat the rush on game days and get in early before the public.

