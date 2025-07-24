Sea Dogs Sign 2025 Second-Round Pick Everett Baldwin

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2025 second-round pick Everett Baldwin to a QMJHL scholarship and development agreement, the team announced Thursday.

"Everett was a key target for us in the 2025 draft as we continue to remodel our defensive group, particularly on the right side," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "Everett's elite skating ability, willingness to play a physical game, and hunger to get better will make an immediate impact in our lineup. We are very excited to play a part in his developmental journey."

Baldwin, a six-foot, 179-pound defenceman, recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games with St. George's School during the 2024-25 season. The 18-year-old also tallied three assists in seven United States Hockey League appearances, split between the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the U.S. National Team Development Program.

"I am super pumped and honoured to be part of the Sea Dogs organization," said Baldwin. "They are a first-class and professional organization that is heading in an exciting direction, and I can't wait to get started and be part of that."

Originally from Providence, R.I., Baldwin was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning and is committed to Providence College. Last year, he played for the New England District alongside Sea Dogs forwards Egan Beveridge and Alex Donovan at the 2024 USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival, finishing with three points (two goals, one assist) in six games.

"We are excited to welcome Everett to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs president Trevor Georgie. "He will be a fun player for our fans to watch, and we like his enthusiasm about being part of the future here. We also appreciate the time and trust shown by Everett, his family, and Pete [family adviser Pete Donatelli]."







