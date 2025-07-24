Sea Dogs Shine at Hockey Canada Summer Camps

July 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have five players participating in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence summer camps this month, the most of any team in the Canadian Hockey League.

The National Under-17 development camp just completed this week in Oakville, Ontario and Alexis Joseph, Nolann Héroux, and Jase MacPherson all had strong showings. Joseph and Héroux finished first and second in goals.

Joseph, the first overall selection in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, was the top performer finishing with seven goals and nine points. He had a hat trick in two of three games played. Nolann Héroux finished with four goals and Jase MacPherson led the way with the most minutes played (115) and the most saves (64) among all goaltenders. The WHL's first overall pick Maddox Schultz finished with three points while the OHL's first overall pick Kaden McGregor finished with one goal.

Next week, forward William Yared and defenceman Cameron Chartrand will head to Oakville for the National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp to compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. They join Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard who will be representing Canada as associate coach.

"It's an honour to have the most players in the CHL invited, and we're incredibly proud of them for earning this opportunity," said Sea Dogs president Trevor Georgie. "It's a great recognition of their potential and it is a memorable experience for them and their families. We want all members of our team to grow and reach their full potential, on and off the ice, and we're also very proud of Travis for continuing to earn these opportunities to represent Canada."

Witness the next wave as the Sea Dogs open the 2025-26 season at TD Station on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Cape Breton Eagles. Now is the time to become a season ticket member. For information about season memberships and benefits, contact Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com.







