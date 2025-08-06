Witness the Next Wave - Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now

Now is your chance to lock in your seats and witness the Next Wave of Sea Dogs hockey - Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now for the 2025-26 season!

Get ready for an exciting season as a fresh wave of talent hits the ice at TD Station. With rising stars like Alexis Joseph, Olivers Murnieks, Everett Baldwin, Alex Donovan, and Cameron Chartrand set to make their QMJHL debuts, you don't want to miss a second of it!

Pricing

Here are the all-in (taxes included) Season Ticket Membership prices for the 2025-26 season:

Adult - $575

Senior (60+) - $495

25U - $300

You can pay using one of the following methods:

Pay by E-Transfer to payments@sjseadogs.com.

Pay with credit card over the phone by calling (506) 657-3647.

Pay in-person at the Sea Dogs administration office open Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Please include your full name as it appears on your account and the location of your seats in the notes section if paying by e-transfer.

Benefits

Season Ticket Members will receive a number of exclusive benefits this season including several new and improved perks!

Same seat - Enjoy every regular season home game from your favourite seat.

20% off at Team Store - Save all season long on merch at the Team Store.

NEW Member Gift Pack - Get an exclusive Sea Dogs Gift Pack filled with limited edition team-branded swag.

Concessions vouchers - New and improved vouchers for discounts at TD Station concessions.

NEW Ticket Exchange Program - Exchange unused tickets for other select regular season home game(s) of the same season. Subject to availability and restrictions.

Exclusive events - Receive invitations to special Season Ticket Member-only events including Season Kick-Off Barbecue, Skate with the Sea Dogs, and Bus Trip.

NEW Training Camp access - Get the first look at Sea Dogs prospects with exclusive access to Day 1 of our 2025 Training Camp.

Exclusive entry - Access our dedicated Season Ticket Member entrance on game days.

Member Christmas Gift - All members will receive an exclusive gift from the Sea Dogs during the holidays.

NEW Early arena access - Beat the rush on game days and get in early before the public.

