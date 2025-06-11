Team USA Forward Alexander Donovan Signs with Sea Dogs

June 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed free agent forward Alexander Donovan to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced today.

Donovan won silver with Team USA at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August finishing tied for the team lead with five points (one goal, 4 assists) in five games.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to be joining the Sea Dogs family! The energy and tradition in Saint John is fantastic," said Donovan. "I can't wait to jump in and be part of this awesome community with such a strong history of success."

Hailing from Darien, Connecticut, Donovan comes to Saint John after four years at Shattuck St. Mary's where he lead his team in goals in each of the past two seasons. In 58 games this season, the five-foot-11, 170-pound forward racked up 91 points (45 goals, 46 assists) in 58 games at the U18 Prep level. He also had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in six games to win the 2025 USA Hockey 18U National Championship.

"As we continue to shape our roster for next season we are delighted to announce the signing of Alex Donovan," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "Alex has demonstrated scoring punch and a winning mentality in helping his Shattuck St. Mary's team win the U18 National Championship last season along with his international experience. He is a quick, gritty player with a high level of hunger to improve who Sea Dogs fans will enjoy watching."

Donovan was originally drafted first overall in the 2023 QMJHL American Draft by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and is committed to the University of Denver.

"Alex is a hardworking and impressive hockey player, and an even better young man," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "He comes from a great family and we are excited to welcome them to Saint John. Alex's work ethic is contagious and is the type of player that we want around our team and our community."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.