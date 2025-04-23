First Overall - Sea Dogs Win 2025 QMJHL Draft Lottery

April 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







MONTREAL, QC - The Saint John Sea Dogs have been awarded the first overall pick in the 2025 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Entry Draft.

The Sea Dogs will also have two additional selections in the first round, including the 10th overall pick.

The QMJHL held its annual Draft Lottery on Wednesday night during a special edition of RDS' television show, the 5 à 7. Five teams were involved in this year's draw: the Sea Dogs, Victoriaville Tigres, Halifax Mooseheads, Newfoundland Regiment, and Quebec Remparts. Heading into the lottery Saint John had a 28% chance of moving up from second to the first overall selection.

Rewatch the 2025 Draft Lottery and see the moment Saint John was awarded the first overall pick.

"It is a great day for the Sea Dogs organization and the city of Saint John," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "We are very excited to have the first overall pick. It will provide a great deal of flexibility toward selecting a high-end player."

Picking second at the draft will be the Victoriaville Tigres, followed by the Halifax Mooseheads, Quebec Remparts, and Newfoundland Regiment.

This was the 10th time in franchise history that the Sea Dogs had been entered into the draft lottery and the fourth time the Sea Dogs had been involved in the five-team format, which began in 2017. The Sea Dogs last selected first overall in 2019, after winning the Draft Lottery with just a 5% chance.

"We are fortunate that our luck in the Draft Lottery continued this year," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "Selecting first overall is an honour and can have a meaningful impact on your franchise. We are excited for our young team and our fans as it's an opportunity to add more elite talent to grow with our group."

It will mark the seventh time the Sea Dogs select first overall with previous selections including Alex Grant (2005), Yann Sauve (2006), Simon Despres (2007), and Joe Veleno (2015).

The 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft takes place in Quebec City, the location where the Sea Dogs last picked first overall in 2019. The first round is Friday, June 6th and subsequent rounds are on Saturday, June 7th.

