Sea Dogs to Play Regular Season Games in Fredericton with Capital City Series

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs are excited to announce the Capital City Series at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton. For the first time ever, the City of Fredericton will host regular season CHL hockey.

"Fredericton is thrilled to have the opportunity to host three regular season QMJHL games for the upcoming season," said Mayor Kate Rogers. "These games will support our thriving sport tourism industry and build a deeper sense of community among local hockey fans."

The Sea Dogs have generated over $152 million dollars of economic impact over their 20 seasons in the Saint John Region.

"We are happy to host the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Aitken Centre as Fredericton welcomes CHL regular season games later this year," said UNB's president and vice chancellor, Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle. "The Aitken Centre has long been home to outstanding hockey. We look forward to welcoming CHL players and hockey fans to our Fredericton campus for the Capital City Series."

Also for the first time, the Sea Dogs will play three regular season home games outside the City of Champions.

Game 1: Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at 3:00pm vs. Cape Breton Eagles

Game 2: Thursday, January 8th, 2026, at 7:00pm vs. Gatineau Olympiques

Game 3: Sunday, February 1st, 2026, at 3:00pm vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar

The Sea Dogs have numerous alumni hailing from the Fredericton region, including Zack Phillips, Mike Thomas, Josh Lawrence, Spencer Smallman, and several who have played for both the Sea Dogs and UNB, such as Thomas, Peter Reynolds, Nick Blagden, Kale McCallum, Drew Elliott, and Ben Gagné.

"There is a tradition and connection between the Sea Dogs and the City of Fredericton," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "We have had many great players from Fredericton and have deep connections to UNB. There are also many fans from the area who regularly make the drive down Highway 7 to TD Station to support the Sea Dogs. They obviously have a strong hockey history with the Reds Men's and Women's programs, but also dating all the way back to the AHL's Fredericton Express and Canadiens."

Sea Dogs will pay tribute to one of those historic Fredericton franchises with a special theme jersey to be revealed later this year.

Season Ticket Members will receive tickets to all three Capital City Series games and have the opportunity to register for a complimentary bus trip available for those games. For those who do not wish to attend these games, they will have the option to instead get flex tickets that can be used for any game at TD Station.

Single game tickets will be priced at $19 for adults, $17 for seniors (65+), $14 for students, and $10 for youth (10 & under), plus taxes and fees. Secure the same seat for all three games and get a commemorative t-shirt with the Capital City Series Pack for just $60, plus taxes and fees.







