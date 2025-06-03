Key Dates Set on 2025-2026 Schedule

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL will announce its 2025-2026 regular season schedule tomorrow. Here are some key dates to remember.

Inter-league games

For the first time since 2022-2023, there will be inter-league games between the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the QMJHL.

These will involve the Ottawa 67's and Gatineau Olympiques, as well as the Sudbury Wolves and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Friday, January 16, 7pm, Gatineau Olympiques vs Ottawa 67's

Saturday, January 17, 4pm, Ottawa 67's vs Olympiques de Gatineau

Sunday, January 18, 2pm, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs Sudbury Wolves

Sunday, January 25, 4pm, Sudbury Wolves vs Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

"I'm especially happy for our fans, who will have the chance to see another league, two other teams and new players, says QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini. I'm sure there will be a great rivalry between the four teams involved!"

Worth noting that these games will be played under QMJHL rules, i.e. automatic ejection in the event of a fight.

Three games in Fredericton

The Saint John Sea Dogs will play three local games at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton, New Brunswick, as part of the Capital City Series.

Sunday, November 30, 3pm, vs Cape Breton Eagles

Thursday, January 8, 7pm, vs Gatineau Olympiques

Sunday, February 1, 3pm, vs Baie-Comeau Drakkar

"There is a tradition and connection between the Sea Dogs and the City of Fredericton, says Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. We have had many great players from Fredericton and have deep connections to UNB. There are also many fans from the area who regularly make the drive down Highway 7 to TD Station to support the Sea Dogs. They obviously have a strong hockey history with the Reds Men's and Women's programs, but also dating all the way back to the AHL's Fredericton Express and Canadiens."

"Fredericton has always been a good hockey town, and its fans deserve to see top-notch hockey again, adds Mario Cecchini. What's more, Sea Dogs fans will be able to enjoy a new experience when they travel to Fredericton, which is only an hour away."

Regiment's first game

The Newfoundland Regiment will play the first game of its history on Thursday, September 18 at 7pm (local time) at the Mary Brown's Centre, against the defending QMJHL champions, the Moncton Wildcats.

Charlottetown will be the first QMJHL city visited by the Regiment for a regular season game, on October 12.

Banner raising in Moncton

The Wildcats will play their first home game at the Avenir Centre on October 4, before which they will raise their Gilles-Courteau Trophy championship banner.

For the occasion, the Saint John Sea Dogs will be the visitors.







