2025 QMJHL Draft Lottery: Mooseheads to Pick 3rd

April 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The QMJHL announced tonight, during RDS's Le 5 À 7 television show, that the Saint John Sea Dogs will be drafting first overall on June 6, in Quebec City.

Earlier in the day, the QMJHL held its traditional draft lottery, under the supervision of the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton firm.

The Sea Dogs, who finished 17th overall (out of 18), had 6 balls in play, representing a 28.6% chance of drafting first.

Luck was on their side, and they will speak at No. 1 for the first time since 2019, when they selected Joshua Roy.

The Victoriaville Tigres, who finished last in the overall standings, had a 42.9% chance (9 balls) of drafting first. In the end, they will be drafting second.

They will be followed by the Halifax Mooseheads in third place, the Québec Remparts in fourth and the Newfoundland Regiment in fifth.

The 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast will take place on June 6 and 7 at Quebec City's Videotron Centre.

2025 QMJHL Draft Top 5:

1- Saint John Sea Dogs

2- Victoriaville Tigres

3- Halifax Mooseheads

4- Québec Remparts

5- Newfoundland Regiment (from Gatineau)

