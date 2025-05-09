Sea Dogs Associate Coach Jeff Hansen Leaving to Pursue Other Opportunities

May 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced on Friday that Associate Coach Jeff Hansen will be leaving the organization.

"While we are very sad to see Jeff leave us this was the only and right decision for him and his family," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "He will also have the opportunity to be Head Coach of an up-and-coming program in Calgary which will help continue his professional development."

Hansen and his family will be returning home to Calgary, Alberta where he will take on the Head Coach position with the Calgary International Hockey Academy Under-18 team.

"Jeff is a great person, a good friend, and a detailed coach who cares a lot about the players he works with. We wish him future success and thank him for his three great years of service to our players, the organization, and the city of Saint John. We will certainly miss Jeff a lot around the rink."

Hansen joined the Sea Dogs as an Assistant Coach in August of 2022 after spending nine years in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Calgary Hitmen. He was promoted to Associate Coach of the Sea Dogs in May of 2023.

"What an amazing adventure these last three years have been," said Hansen. "Thank you to Scott and Trevor for welcoming me into such a great organization and for all you do for the team and the city. Thank you to Travis and Mark for challenging me and making me a better coach every day. Thank you to the players for trusting me with your development journey and for your commitment to continuously improve."

"I would also like to say thank you to the community and the friends we have made here for welcoming my family and making these three years so great. We are sad to be leaving, but excited for the opportunity ahead," Hansen added.







