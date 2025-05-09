QMJHL Announces Winners of Seven Trophies

Alex Carr of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Boucherville, Que - The QMJHL continues to award its individual honours, the Golden Pucks, with the presentation of the winners for the seven trophies whose finalists were announced on Thursday.

Here are the prestigious award winners for the 2024-25 season.

David-Desharnais Trophy

Most sportsmanlike player, while being effective

Winner: Julius Sumpf, forward, Moncton Wildcats

Sumpf finished third in scoring for the Wildcats, the top team in the QMJHL, with 65 points (26-39). His +61 differential was the highest in the league and he registered only 24 penalty minutes. The German forward, who just finished his 19-year-old season, was invited to the training camp of the Colorado Avalanche in 2023 and the San Jose Sharks in 2024.

Finalists: Matthew Butler, Charlottetown, and Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or

Guy-Carbonneau Trophy

Top defensive forward

Winner: Matyas Melovsky, Baie-Comeau Drakkar

In his third season with the Drakkar, the 20-year-old forward set personal bests for points (83), goals (26) and assists (57). Seventh in the QMJHL in scoring, Melovsky was also the third most productive passer. Constantly used by Jean-François Grégoire against the opposition's top lines, the Czechia native nevertheless had a +40 differential, along with a 59.1% success rate in the faceoff circle (7th). In fact, only three players took more faceoffs than Melovsky (1444) this season. He was drafted 171st overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2024.

Finalists: Maël St-Denis, Rimouski, and Markus Vidicek, Moncton

Kevin-Lowe Trophy

Top defensive defenseman

Winner: Alex Carr, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

In his fourth full season in the QMJHL, Carr had 45 points (6-39) in 62 games, placing him eighth among defensemen in scoring. Constantly matched up against the top opposing forwards, he nevertheless finished with a +29 differential, the 10th highest among League defensemen. Carr, who will continue his career at the University of New Hampshire, finishes sixth among defensemen in team history in games played (213) and seventh in points (107). Carr was also in contention for the Kevin-Lowe Trophy in 2023-2024.

Finalists: Anthony Lavoie, Baie-Comeau, and Pier-Olivier Roy, Rimouski

Maurice-Filion Trophy

General Manager of the Year

Winner: Olivier Picard, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Very few teams can recover from the loss of the league's leading scorer and yet, that's what the Armada did this season. After trading Jonathan Fauchon to Rimouski, the team continued to compete with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for first place in the West Division, eventually finishing five points behind. Picard filled the offensive gap by adding veterans Egor Goriunov and Zakary Lavoie, a former OHL player. Goriunov scored an impressive 24 goals in 33 games with the team. Another good move by Picard: the acquisition of Félix Hamel, who became the team's number one netminder. In 22 games with the Armada, Hamel posted a 2.63 GAA and .914 save percentage, numbers comparable to the best goaltenders in the league.

Finalists: Danny Dupont, Rimouski, and Taylor MacDougall, Moncton

Michel-Bergeron Trophy

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Matvei Gridin, forward, Shawinigan Cataractes

In his 18-year-old season, Gridin led QMJHL rookies in virtually every offensive stat, including points (79), goals (36), assists (43), plus/minus (+31), shots (236), game-winning goals (5), power-play assists (15) and shorthanded goals (4). He finished tied for first in Shawinigan team scoring with Félix Lacerte, who played six more games than him, and 12th overall in the QMJHL. A first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2024, Gridin was drafted first overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Val-d'Or Foreurs, before being traded to Shawinigan.

Finalists: Thomas Rousseau, Sherbrooke, and Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda

Paul-Dumont Trophy

Personality of the Year

Winner: Caleb Desnoyers, forward, Moncton Wildcats

Like Justin Carbonneau, Caleb Desnoyers has been in the spotlight since the beginning of the season. He currently ranks 7th among North American prospects according to NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming draft. In addition, he led the Moncton Wildcats in scoring with 84 points (35-49) in 56 games, ranking fifth overall in the league. All this during his 17-year-old season! Desnoyers has truly been an excellent ambassador for the QMJHL, both on and off the ice.

Finalists: Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand, and Linards Feldbergs, Sherbrooke

Raymond-Lagacé Trophy

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: William Lacelle, goaltender, Rimouski Océanic

Lacelle posted an impressive 27-5-1-2 record between the pipes for the Océanic, winning the Jacques-Plante Trophy along the way thank to his league-best 2.38 goals-against-average. Among rookies, he finished second in save percentage (.909) and third for games played (36) and wins (27). Lacelle, who helped the Océanic finish second overall in the standings, is also eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Finalists: Lukas Beckman, Baie-Comeau, and Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte, Val-d'Or

