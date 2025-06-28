NHL Draft: Highest representation of the QMJHL since 2021

Los Angeles, California - After seeing three of its players selected in the Top 22 of the NHL Draft on Friday, the QMJHL saw 16 more selected today. The total of 19 is the highest since 2021.

That year, 24 QMJHL representatives were drafted. The total dropped to 19 in 2022 and 12 in 2023, before rising to 15 last year.

"Three picks in the Top 22, 19 selections in total and a second year in a row on the rise, that's good, but we always want more, said QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini. I want to congratulate all the players drafted and also encourage those who were passed over to continue to be passionate and work hard."

Will Reynolds, the first one Saturday

After Caleb Desnoyers, 4th in Utah, Justin Carbonneau, 19th in St. Louis, and Bill Zonnon, 22nd in Pittsburgh, on Friday, defenceman Will Reynolds of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan (Newfoundland Regiment) was the first QMJHL player to hear his name called on Saturday, at No. 68, by the Seattle Kraken.

Then, also in the third round, goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle of the Victoriaville Tigres and forward Matéo Nobert of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada were drafted back-to-back, respectively 84th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins and 85th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Three other QMJHL goaltenders were selected: Lucas Beckman of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (97th, Ottawa), Samuel Meloche of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (116th, Buffalo) and Alexis Cournoyer of the Cape Breton Eagles (145th, Montreal).

The Canadiens also set their sights on German defenseman Carlos Handel of the Halifax Mooseheads at No. 177.

Pittsburgh also drafted twice in the QMJHL, as did Anaheim, with the selections of Alexis Mathieu (Baie-Comeau) 136th overall and Émile Guité (Chicoutimi) 159th overall, and Buffalo with Meloche and Noah Laberge of the Titan (Buffalo, 135th overall).

The other QMJHL players drafted were Julius Sumpf of the Moncton Wildcats (Chicago, 98th), Alex Huang of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (Nashville, 122nd), Cole Chandler of the Shawinigan Cataractes (Boston, 133rd), Nathan Quinn of the Quebec Remparts (Philadelphia, 164th), Will Murphy of the Cape Breton Eagles (Detroit, 172nd) and Dawson Sharkey of the Regiment (Dallas, 190th).

2025 NHL Draft - QMJHL Players Selected

RD PICK TEAM PLAYER QMJHL

1 4 Utah Caleb Desnoyers Moncton

1 19 St. Louis Justin Carbonneau Blainville-Boisbriand

1 22 Pittsburgh Bill Zonnon Rouyn-Noranda

3 68 Seattle Will Reynolds Acadie-Bathurst

3 84 Pittsburgh Gabriel D'Aigle Victoriaville

3 85 Vegas Matéo Nobert Blainville-Boisbriand

4 97 Ottawa Lucas Beckman Baie-Comeau

4 98 Chicago Julius Sumpf Moncton

4 116 Buffalo Samuel Meloche Rouyn-Noranda

4 122 Nashville Alex Huang Chicoutimi

5 133 Boston Cole Chandler Shawinigan

5 135 Buffalo Noah Laberge Acadie-Bathurst

5 136 Anaheim Alexis Mathieu Baie-Comeau

5 145 Montreal Alexis Cournoyer Cape Breton

5 159 Anaheim Émile Guité Chicoutimi

6 164 Philadelphia Nathan Quinn Quebec

6 172 Detroit Will Murphy Cape Breton

6 177 Montreal Carlos Handel Halifax

6 190 Dallas Dawson Sharkey Acadie-Bathurst







