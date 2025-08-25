2025-26 Mooseheads Roster Revealed

Published on August 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads unveiled the opening night roster for the 2025-26 season on Sunday following a final round of seven cuts earlier in the day. General Manager Cam Russell will have 24 players on his squad to begin the season when the Mooseheads open the schedule with back-to-back games versus the Charlottetown Islanders on September 19th and 20th.

Forwards Cade Moser, Cole MacLeod and Callum Aucoin were reassigned along with defencemen Logan Trewin and Ryan Fletcher and goalies Olivier St-Onge and Jack Bell.

Those moves leave the Herd with 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies on the roster. The team includes seven new faces and 17 returnees. 20-year-old forward Connor MacPherson was added as a free agent in August, while 19-year-old goalie Owen Bresson was acquired in an August trade with Shawinigan. Russian Oleg Kulebiakin and Finnish forward Jasu Mensonen joined the team via the 2025 CHL Import Draft while Halifax's top three selections from the 2025 QMJHL Draft, defencemen Malik L'Italien and Cameron Minella as well as forward Junior Gualberto have earned spots on the roster.

Fans will have their first chance to see the team in action at Scotiabank Centre in the Home Opener on Saturday, September 20th at 7pm. Season Tickets & Half Season packages are still available. Individual Tickets will go on sale in early September on a date to be announced soon.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.