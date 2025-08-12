Training Camp Presented by GoodLife Fitness Roster

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads announced the 49-player roster for 2025 Training Camp presented by GoodLife Fitness on Monday. 27 forwards, 16 defencemen and six goalies will converge on camp in Dartmouth where registration opens on Saturday afternoon. The players will then hit the ice on Pad B for the first time on Sunday for a pair of intrasquad games.

The lone 20-year-old player on the roster is newly acquired forward Connor MacPherson who was signed earlier this month after one season with the University of New Hampshire. Another new face to watch for is 19-year-old goalie Owen Bresson of Dominion, NS who was acquired in a trade with Shawinigan on August 1st. Defenceman Malik L'Italien - the third overall pick in June's QMJHL Entry Draft - headlines the new crop of 16-year-olds arriving in Moose Country along with Americans Cameron Minella and Paulo Gualberto. Other exciting new faces include CHL Import picks Oleg Kulebyakin of Russia and Jasu Mensonen of Finland. Mensonen will not arrive until later in camp after concluding his mandatory military service. The roster features 19 returning players from the 2024-25 season.

Halifax will play a total of four preseason games - all against the Cape Breton Eagles - with the two home games being held in Upper Tantallon and Truro. The Mooseheads and Eagles meet at St. Margaret's Centre in Upper Tantallon on Wednesday, August 20th at 7pm and at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro on Saturday, August 23rd at 4pm. Tickets are on sale now. Both home games will be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

WEEK 1 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

Sunday, August 17th Green vs White Intrasquad 9am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Green vs White Intrasquad 3pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Monday, August 18th Green vs White Intrasquad 9am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Green vs White Intrasquad 3pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Tuesday, August 19th Preseason @ Cape Breton 7pm Centre 200 - Sydney

Wednesday, August 20th Preseason vs Cape Breton 7pm St. Margaret's Centre - Upper Tantallon

Thursday, August 21st Practice 10am-1pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Friday, August 22nd Practice 9am-12pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Saturday, August 23rd Preseason vs Cape Breton 4pm Rath Eastlink Community Centre - Truro

Sunday, August 24th Practice 10am-1pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

*Practice times subject to change







Training Camp Presented by GoodLife Fitness Roster - Halifax Mooseheads

