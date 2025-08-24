Regiment Rally to Stay Unbeaten in 6-5 OT Win over Sea Dogs

FREDERICTON, NB - The Newfoundland Regiment remain undefeated in preseason thanks to a come from behind 6-5 overtime win over the Saint John Sea Dogs at Willie O'Ree Place.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the third period, Newfoundland rallied late to tie it 5-5 and force an overtime frame where Tyson Goguen scored his second of the night on the powerplay for their fourth straight victory.

Max Dinneen, Tyler Wood, Aleksei Zhukov and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards also found the back of the net for the Regiment with Antoine Proulx and Chase Anderson splitting duties in the crease.

