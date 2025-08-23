Regiment Sweep Islanders in Doubleheader to Stay Perfect

Published on August 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

FREDERICTON, NB - The Newfoundland Regiment stayed perfect in preseason as they swept their doubleheader with the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday at Willie O'Ree Place.

At 2pm, Newfoundland skated away to a 6-2 win where Justin Larose led the way offensively with a hat-trick in his first Regiment game since being acquired by the club this offseason from Drummondville. Jayden Lazare, Ben Veitch, and Gavin Connors got the other goals for Newfoundland while goalie Chase Anderson impressed with 31 saves in the win.

Game two at 7pm was a tougher test for the Regiment but they showed plenty of resilience to come from behind for the 6-5 win. Matys St-Gelais had a pair of goals with Zachary Rushton, Ty Pedigree, Xander Boutilier and Danny Hussa adding singles. Goaltenders Luca Campo and Thomas Bédard split duties in the crease.

Newfoundland are right back at it tomorrow as they host the Saint John Sea Dogs 7pm at Willie O'Ree Place. Tickets for the two remaining preseason games in Fredericton are available now.

A limited quantity of tickets also remain for the opening weekend of Regiment hockey as the Moncton Wildcats are set to visit the Mary Brown's Centre September 18th & 19th. Secure yours today before they're gone.







