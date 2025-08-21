Regiment Blank Islanders 1-0 in First Ever Preseason Bout

Published on August 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - The Newfoundland Regiment opened their preseason account with a gutsy 1-0 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Wednesday night at the Simmons Sports Centre in Charlottetown.

Local P.E.I. product Liam Arsenault scored the lone goal for the Regiment midway through the second period while rookie goaltender Antoine Proulx turned heads with 32 saves to secure the shutout in his first start for Newfoundland.

"First goal here in Charlottetown," said Arsenault postgame of his hometown game winner. "Feels pretty good to do in front of friends and family."

Newfoundland resume training camp back in Fredericton on Thursday with a team scrimmage on the schedule. The Islanders will then come to town Friday for a pair of games, 2pm and 7pm, at Willie O'Ree Place. Tickets for the four games at Willie O'Ree Place are available now.

Fans can follow along for live updates on Regiment socials during all four remaining preseason games.

A limited quantity of tickets also remain for the opening weekend of Regiment hockey as the Moncton Wildcats are set to visit the Mary Brown's Centre September 18th & 19th. Secure yours today before they're gone.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.