Regiment Double up Mooseheads 4-2

Published on October 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment bounced back in a big way against the Halifax Mooseheads as they walked away 4-2 winners on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre.

After failing to find the back of the net on Friday night, the Regiment came out flying in the rematch - outshooting the Mooseheads 16-3 in the first period. Their offensive efforts were rewarded as Ben Veitch and Louis-François Bélanger got Newfoundland on the board late in the opening 20 minutes to make it 2-1 for the visitors heading into the first intermission.

Oleg Kulebiakin got things back to level for Halifax four minutes into the second before Liam Arsenault deflected one home four minutes before the second intermission to put the Regiment ahead 3-2 thru 40 minutes.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards provided the insurance marker with a late empty net tally for his first goal of the season while Mikus Vecvanags made 19 saves at the other end to secure the victory in net for Newfoundland.

The Regiment welcome a five day break before the team returns to home ice next weekend to host the Saint John Sea Dogs Friday and Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

