Regiment Fall 3-0 to Mooseheads

Published on October 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment couldn't solve the Halifax Mooseheads in their first meeting of the season as they fell 3-0 on Friday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Despite outshooting the Mooseheads 31-30, the Regiment failed to beat Halifax goaltender Nicolas Gillham-Cirka. Corner Brook native Caylen Blake scored the game winner for the home side as his goal early in the second period stood as the decisive one.

Antoine Proulx impressed in the Regiment goal despite the defeat as he made a number of impressive stops, totalling 28 by the final whistle.

The Regiment welcome a rematch with the Mooseheads tomorrow night back at the Scotiabank Centre to wrap up their four game road trip. Following a five day break, the team returns to home ice next weekend to host the Saint John Sea Dogs Friday and Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre. Tickets for that series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

