2025-2026 Season Tickets Now Ready for Pick Up
Published on August 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
The 2025 - 2026 regular season is just around the corner. Fans can now pick up their printed Season Tickets and 15-Game Packages at the Eastlink Centre Box Office. The Box Office hours are Monday to Friday, 11 am to 4 pm.
The Islanders kick off their regular season on September 19th against the Halifax Mooseheads. Single-game tickets go on sale starting Monday. September 8th at 11 am.
