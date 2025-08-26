2025-2026 Season Tickets Now Ready for Pick Up

Published on August 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The 2025 - 2026 regular season is just around the corner. Fans can now pick up their printed Season Tickets and 15-Game Packages at the Eastlink Centre Box Office. The Box Office hours are Monday to Friday, 11 am to 4 pm.

The Islanders kick off their regular season on September 19th against the Halifax Mooseheads. Single-game tickets go on sale starting Monday. September 8th at 11 am.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.