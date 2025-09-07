Islanders Wrap up Preseason with Gritty Effort against Wildcats

Published on September 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders closed out their preseason schedule on Sunday afternoon with a gritty 3-2 loss to the defending QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats at the JK Irving Centre in Bouctouche, NB.

From the opening puck drop, Charlottetown brought physicality, registering five hits in the game's first eight minutes.

Moncton opened the scoring late in the 1st period on a powerplay marker from Tommy Bleyl, but the Isles wasted no time responding.

Just eight seconds later, Jude Herron found the back of the net for his first of the preseason, assisted by Will Shields, knotting the score at 1-1 heading into the intermission.

Goaltender Vincent Gladu was outstanding all afternoon, making several highlight-reel saves to keep the game within reach. He turned aside 37 shots in the contest, including a sprawling cross-crease stop early in the 2nd period.

Herron continued his standout performance in the middle frame, stealing the puck in the offensive zone and burying his second of the game to give the Isles their first lead.

Moncton would answer back in the dying seconds of the period, however, as Niko Tournas struck on the powerplay with just seven seconds left to send the game into the 3rd tied 2-2.

In the final frame, the Wildcats pressed hard and eventually regained the lead on a goal from Rian Chudzinski with just under 10 minutes to play.

Despite late pressure, including pulling Gladu for the extra attacker, the Islanders couldn't find the equalizer.

The 3-2 loss capped off a competitive preseason for the Islanders, one that showcased many new faces and key performances heading into the regular season.

Herron's two-goal game highlighted his strong potential, while Gladu's 37-save effort showed just what he's capable of.

Next up, the Isles turn their focus to the regular season. The 2024-25 campaign begins with a highly anticipated home opener against the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

Single-game tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. Fans can purchase at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office, online, or by phone at 902-629-6625. Don't wait-tickets are expected to sell fast!







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2025

Islanders Wrap up Preseason with Gritty Effort against Wildcats - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.