Islanders Unveil 2025/26 Roster

Published on September 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to unveil our 2025-26 roster as we get set for another season of QMJHL action.

This year's lineup features a blend of fresh talent and veteran leadership. Notably, the addition of 6'5" defenceman Daniel Chen, a recent standout in preseason play. Fans will also be keeping an eye on the Peddle brothers, Brady and Tyler, both NHL draft picks who bring skill, grit, and pedigree to the group.

Charlottetown enters the season with four 20-year-olds, providing valuable experience to guide a young core. In net, the Isles boast a steady tandem with Donald Hickey and Vincent Gladu.

As the season begins, the team continues to await a decision on the status of forward Ivan Ryabkin, who could add even more depth to the roster.

Our season begins on September 19th vs. the Halifax Mooseheads at home at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Tickets available NOW in-person, online, or by phone at 902-629-6625.

PLAYER POSITION FROM DOB

Matt Butler C St. John's. NL 2006-05-19

Ross Campbell RW Souris, PE 2006-06-30

*Juraj Jonas Durco C Slovakia 2008-05-28

*Nolan Duskocy C Ellington, CT 2008-01-26

Anthony Flanagan RW Blainville, QC 2007-08-29

Jude Herron C Duxbury, MA 2008-04-29

Nathan Leek LW Alliston, ON 2005-09-16

Tyler Peddle C Antigonish, NS 2005-01-28

Kyle Powers LW Ottawa, ON 2005-02-17

*Antoine Provencher LW Candiac, QC 2009-07-08

Jabez Seymour C St. John's, NL 2007-07-27

Will Shields RW Falmouth, NS 2006-03-24

*Rowan Walsh C Stratford, PE 2008-01-25

*CJ Watroba LW West Springfield, MA 2007-02-02

Owen Conrad LD Stellarton, NS 2007-03-10

Daniel Chen RD Thornhill, ON 2006-08-04

Maxwell Jardine LD Miramichi, NB 2005-03-14

Marcus Kearsey LD Deer Lake, NL 2006-03-17

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil LD St-Georges, QC 2008-05-06

*Aiden MacIsaac LD Andover, MA 2007-01-11

*Brady Peddle LD Antigonish, NS 2007-05-23

Nikita Voyaga LD Moscow, Russia 2007-10-16

Vincent Gladu G Mascouche, QC 2007-06-03

Donald Hickey G Conception Bay South, NL 2007-06-01







