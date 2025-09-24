Tomas Lavoie Reassigned Back to Eagles
Published on September 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
Eagles defenseman and team captain Tomas Lavoie has been reassigned to Cape Breton following the Utah Mammoth's main camp. This marks his second NHL camp experience after being drafted 89th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Lavoie will rejoin the lineup for the Eagles' home opening weekend as they face off against the Moncton Wildcats at 7:00pm. Tickets are available here.
